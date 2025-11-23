Trending topics:
How to watch Manchester United vs Everton in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Premier League

By Leonardo Herrera

Harry Maguire of Manchester United
© Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesHarry Maguire of Manchester United
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Manchester United vs Everton on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Manchester United vs Everton
WHAT English Premier League
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Monday, November 24, 2025
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling and USA Network
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Matchday 13 closes with a matchup carrying real weight for both clubs, as Everton try to steady themselves in a tightening table while Manchester United chase another step toward the European positions. With recent results squeezing the lower half of the standings, Everton can’t afford a misstep, even if danger isn’t at their doorstep just yet.

United, sitting on 18 points and eyeing a stronger foothold in the race for continental spots, arrive knowing a win could significantly elevate their momentum and reinforce their season objectives. Make sure you’re locked in for this one—you won’t want to miss it.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Manchester United vs Everton and tons more Premier League games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC (in select cities), CNBC, USA, FOX (in select cities), FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Universo and Galavision.
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Premier League games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
