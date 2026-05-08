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Christian Pulisic fires back with plan to silence critics after rare goal drought at Milan ahead of home 2026 World Cup with USMNT

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States dribbles
© Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic #10 of the United States dribbles

Christian Pulisic has found himself under a brighter spotlight than ever before as the 2026 World Cup approaches on home soil for the USMNT. The Milan forward remains one of the biggest faces in American soccer, but questions surrounding his recent form have followed him into the final stretch of the season.

Pulisic entered 2026 in excellent form after a brilliant first half of the campaign with Milan. Before the turn of the year, he had already scored 10 goals across competitions and was widely considered one of the club’s most consistent attacking players.

However, the months that followed brought a rare drought for the American star. Pulisic has failed to score for either Milan or the United States throughout 2026 so far, leading to growing criticism from supporters and pundits alike. According to ESPN, it is the longest goal drought of his club career.

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The attention around his form became even louder because of the timing. The United States is preparing to co-host the 2026 World Cup alongside Canada and Mexico, with Pulisic expected to carry the national team as its leading figure.

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The pressure surrounding Pulisic grew even more after he appeared on the cover of TIME magazine. The feature described him as “already the most influential American men’s soccer player in the country’s 250-year history.”

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Pulisic finally reveals his response to critics

While many questioned how he planned to escape the slump, Pulisic delivered a blunt answer that quickly went viral. The Milan star’s plan to silence critics is simple: score goals again. “I plan on scoring goals. Such bad questions. I’m not concerned about it, man,” Pulisic told TIME when asked about his drought.

The American also explained why criticism frustrates him more during periods away from matches. “That time was difficult for me, because normally I can shut people up with my play. That’s what I’ve done my whole career,” he admitted. “I’m in my offseason, so people are just talking about me, and I can’t just go freaking score and shut them up.”

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Those comments reflected a player who still believes fully in his ability despite the outside noise. Pulisic has built much of his career on responding during difficult moments, whether at Borussia Dortmund, Chelsea, or now Milan.

The World Cup dream still drives him

Throughout the interviews, one theme continued to emerge: Pulisic’s belief in the USMNT’s potential at the World Cup. Even after recent defeats in friendlies and growing criticism around the squad, he refuses to lower expectations.

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Christian Pulisic #10 of the United States looks on

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“That’s just not how I work,” Pulisic said when asked about making promises for the tournament. “But I can sit in my bed at night and picture holding up the World Cup trophy. I did that as a kid. I’m not going to stop. You have to believe. Why not?”

His longtime teammate Weston McKennie also backed him strongly during the difficult stretch. “I don’t think any of us are worried whether he’s going to be firing on all cylinders,” McKennie said. “It may not be clicking for him right now. But I have no doubt it will be at the World Cup.”

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