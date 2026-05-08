Neymar receives major World Cup boost as Messi, Ronaldinho urge Brazil call-up

Despite the tournament being just around the corner, it is still unclear whether Neymar will be part of Brazil’s squad. Carlo Ancelotti has made it clear that he will consider the forward only if he is in perfect physical condition, making every match crucial in that pursuit. Lionel Messi and Ronaldinho, both former teammates of Ney, recently shared their thoughts on the matter.

“Does Neymar have to go to the World Cup?” Messi was asked during a recent interview on Lo Del Pollo. “I can’t be objective. Neymar is a friend, and obviously I would love for him to be at the World Cup and for good things to happen to him. He deserves it because of the kind of person he is,” the Argentine forward began.

“It would be great to see him at the World Cup because of what he means to Brazil and to soccer. Hopefully he can be there,” Messi later added. The Argentine star played alongside Neymar at Barcelona between 2013 and 2017, and later at Paris Saint-Germain from 2021 to 2023.

“At the World Cup, we want the best players to be there, and Ney, no matter what condition he’s in, will always be one of them,” Leo said, dismissing the doubts many have raised because of Neymar’s physical problems in recent years. “I can’t be objective because for me he always has to be there.”

Messi discusses his relationship with Neymar

After spending six years together in Spain and France, and also facing each other several times internationally in matches between Argentina and Brazil, Neymar and Lionel Messi built a friendship that remains strong to this day, despite no longer seeing each other regularly.

see also Casemiro backs Neymar to accept reduced role if included by Carlo Ancelotti for 2026 World Cup Brazil squad

“We talk from time to time, and we have a friendship that goes back many years,” Messi explained in the same interview. “He has a very special charisma. He doesn’t pretend to be someone he’s not. He lives his life exactly as he is and acts according to what he feels and thinks, without caring about the repercussions. He lives his life, he’s happy, and he’s very genuine.”

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Ronaldinho also pushes for Neymar

Almost simultaneously with Lionel Messi’s comments, another soccer legend also expressed support for Neymar’s return to the Brazil national team ahead of the World Cup. “It would be crazy,” Ronaldinho said about the possibility of Neymar being left out of Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man squad for North America 2026 during a conversation with Denilson shared by GeGlobo.

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“The only way I would understand it is if there’s some injury issue,” added the 2005 Ballon d’Or winner. “But if he’s healthy, there’s no way he shouldn’t go, right? With all due respect to everyone else, in my opinion, he’s the best of them all.”

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