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Kylian Mbappe’s personal life should not be a concern for Real Madrid, claims club icon Guti

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Mbappé was criticized by fans
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesMbappé was criticized by fans

It was an unusual week for Real Madrid as they prepare for Sunday’s El Clasico against Barcelona. The scandal involving Federico Valverde and Aurelien Tchouameni drew most of the attention, but Kylian Mbappe was already on the fans’ radar before that. For club icon Guti, his personal life is not an issue, as he said on Radio Marca.

Guti said when asked about the French forward: “What I care about is that Mbappe, Vinicius, Bellingham, Carreras, Lunin do things well on the field. Outside of that, I don’t care what they do. It’s their personal life and each person does what they want with their time off. When they are on the field and they are not doing things correctly, let’s criticize them. But when they are out of it, let’s leave them alone.”

These comments came after the controversy surrounding Mbappe’s arrival in Spain at almost the same time his teammates were about to kick off the match against Espanyol, a game that could have decided La Liga. His recent trips with his reported girlfriend angered some supporters, especially as he has been dealing with an injury.

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Guti would like Vitinha at Real Madrid

While he was not as famous as some of his teammates during the Galácticos era, Guti was always a respected figure in the dressing room. Coming through the club’s youth system gave him a connection to Real Madrid that others did not have.

Guti was a talented midfielder (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Guti was a talented midfielder (Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

His style of play also fit what the club likes to see in its players, as the midfielder had a flair with his left foot that few could match. That makes him a natural person to weigh in on who the best midfielder for Real Madrid might be right now.

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Aurelien Tchouameni’s self-critical message amid scandal with Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde

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Aurelien Tchouameni’s self-critical message amid scandal with Real Madrid teammate Federico Valverde

Guti said: “In Spain, Pedri is above everybody. If it’s around the world, I think there are other players at his level like Vitinha. He’s a great player. He’s one of the most complete players in the world. Arda Guler is going to grow too. Vitinha at Real Madrid wouldn’t be bad. Great players should be there, he’s the best at his position.”

Guti’s record with Real Madrid

Guti played almost his entire career at Real Madrid. Injuries kept him from reaching his full potential, but he still managed to contribute to the club from 1995 to 2010. He played 542 matches and scored 77 goals while winning 15 titles. His final year as a player was with Besiktas before he retired in 2011.

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