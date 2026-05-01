Christian Pulisic on alert as Luka Modric reportedly makes decision on Milan future amid post-2026 World Cup retirement talk

With Christian Pulisic watching closely and Luka Modric ruled out of the season through injury, the spotlight quickly shifted from the pitch to a looming decision that could reshape Milan’s immediate future. At 40 years old, Modric continues to perform at an elite level despite recent injury concerns. His next move could affect not only the club’s midfield balance but also the role of teammates such as Pulisic, who usually thrives alongside experienced leaders in the squad.

The Croatian star recently suffered a fractured cheekbone during Milan’s 0-0 draw with Juventus after a collision with Manuel Locatelli. The injury has ruled him out for the final stretch of the Serie A season and sparked fresh speculation about whether he would continue playing.

For many players, such a setback at this stage of their career might trigger retirement plans. Yet Modric has shown throughout his career that he rarely follows the expected script.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport suggests the veteran midfielder remains determined to return stronger and finish on his own terms. That resilience has been one of the defining traits of his long and decorated career.

Tweet placeholder

see also Luka Modric injury update: Croatia coach Zlatko Dalic speaks ahead of 2026 World Cup

Modric’s reported decision becomes clear

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport’s report, Luka Modric is expected to extend his Milan contract by activating a one-year clause rather than retire because of the injury setback. That means the Croatian legend could remain at San Siro through the 2026-27 season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The extension is said to depend largely on Modric’s approval, with the Rossoneri unwilling to proceed without his blessing. Milan views him as more than a player, seeing him as a leader whose influence reaches every corner of the squad.

A formal announcement may not come immediately, especially with the 2026 World Cup still ahead. However, the direction of travel appears increasingly obvious.

Luka Modric of AC Milan

Advertisement

Advertisement

Why Milan still wants him

Modric’s first season in Italy has reportedly exceeded expectations. He started 32 of Milan’s 34 Serie A matches and logged 2,788 league minutes, more than he managed in any of his final five seasons at Real Madrid.

Those numbers underline how valuable he has remained, even in his forties. Rather than using him sparingly, the Rossoneri have leaned on him as a central figure in midfield.

see also Kaká gets real on Luka Modric’s AC Milan future: ‘He could continue for another two or three years’

His ability to control the tempo, break pressure, and organize possession has given the team balance. Younger teammates, including Christian Pulisic, have benefited from playing beside one of the game’s smartest midfielders–especially in the first part of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Luka Modric of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Why Champions League qualification matters

One key factor in the Croatian’s thinking is believed to be Champions League action. Milan is pushing for qualification, and the chance to compete again in Europe’s top tournament remains a strong motivator.

“I’m confident Luka Modric will stay at Milan next season,” sporting director Igli Tare reportedly said. That confidence reflects how strongly the club feels about keeping him. Remaining at Milan would also give Modric one final campaign at a historic club in a historic stadium. Few players get to choose such a stage for the closing act of their career.

Advertisement