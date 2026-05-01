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Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 157 header goals as Saudi Pro League title dream nears reality: How many has Lionel Messi scored so far?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

The race toward soccer immortality has taken another dramatic turn as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to define modern soccer in very different ways. The former has now reached 157 headed goals in his career while pushing Al-Nassr to the brink of the Saudi Pro League title, and the latter is still offering a contrasting statistical profile that highlights how unique both legends are.

Al-Nassr produced another crucial performance with a 2-0 victory over Al-Ahli, keeping the club at the top of the Saudi Pro League with only four matches left. Ronaldo once again made the difference, opening the scoring with a trademark header before Kingsley Coman sealed the win late on.

The match was tight until the breakthrough, but Ronaldo’s movement and timing changed everything in the second half. The result extended Al-Nassr’s lead over rivals chasing the title, with the club now needing only a small points haul to secure the championship.

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The decisive moment came in the 76th minute when Ronaldo met a Joao Felix corner with a perfectly timed header, sending the ball past Edouard Mendy to break the deadlock. It was another reminder of how effective he remains in the air despite his age.

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That goal also marked a personal milestone, becoming his 970th career goal across club and international soccer, keeping him on track for the long-discussed 1,000-goal target. His influence remained strong throughout, even as Al-Nassr managed the game in the final stages.

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How Ronaldo reached 157 headed goals

That strike also pushed Ronaldo to 157 headed goals in his professional career, a number that stands out even in a career filled with records. His aerial dominance has remained a constant theme from his early years at Manchester United to his time at Real Madrid and Juventus, and now in Saudi Arabia.

The statistics underline how rare his effectiveness is in the air for a forward of his longevity. His ability to time runs and attack crosses has made him one of the most productive headers of all time in elite soccer.

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How it compares to Lionel Messi

While Ronaldo’s aerial dominance has long been acknowledged, the comparison with Messi adds another layer to the story. The Argentine, known for his artistry on the ground, offers a very different profile. Thus, Messi has so far scored 31 headed goals in 1,150 appearances, a figure that reflects a completely different playing style rather than a limitation.

As noted in Messivsronaldo.app’s statistical comparisons, Ronaldo’s 157 headers in 1,318 matches far exceed Messi’s numbers, while Ronaldo has also won over 1,000 aerial duels compared to Messi’s 168 in recorded data sets. The contrast simply reflects two soccer identities rather than a direct performance gap.

messi header

Lionel Messi of Argentina heads the ball

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Why Messi’s aerial output is low

Messi’s game has always been built around close control, dribbling, and finishing on the ground, making aerial scoring a less frequent feature. Standing tall at 5’7″ (170 cm), his physical profile naturally shapes how he contributes inside the box.

Still, his 31 headed goals remain notable given how rarely he is used as an aerial target. It is a reminder that even within a contrasting style, he has still found ways to contribute in every possible scoring category.

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