Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Son Heung-min to join Christian Pulisic at Milan or Tottenham? LAFC’s star addresses pre-2026 World Cup European loan links with six-word statement about winter plans

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Son Heung-Min #7 of of Los Angeles Football Club acknowledges fans
© Getty ImagesSon Heung-Min #7 of of Los Angeles Football Club acknowledges fans

As Christian Pulisic continues to make headlines in Italy with Milan, whispers began to circulate across both continents that another Asian superstar, Son Heung-min, could follow a similar path. Reports suggested that LAFC’s talisman might make a stunning short-term return to Europe in January, perhaps to Milan or even back to Tottenham, where he became a legend.

It was an irresistible story: a reunion with his former club, a brief European encore before the 2026 World Cup, and the chance to keep sharp during Major League Soccer’s long winter break. Yet, just as the rumors began to reach fever pitch, Son broke his silence — with a six-word statement that instantly shut down the speculation and left fans in no doubt about his next move.

According to The Sun, Son’s contract reportedly includes what insiders have dubbed a “David Beckham clause” — a provision allowing him to temporarily return to European play during the MLS off-season. The idea echoes Beckham’s own winter loans from LA Galaxy to AC Milan in 2009 and 2010, as well as Thierry Henry’s brief Arsenal reunion while contracted to New York Red Bulls.

The publication added: “Son Heung-min rejected offers from European big clubs and Saudi Arabian teams to choose MLS. However, like Beckham’s brief return to AC Milan, he has left room to return to the Premier League through a short-term loan.”

In theory, it made sense. MLS clubs finish their seasons in early December, leaving players like Son with nearly three months before preseason begins. For a veteran preparing to lead South Korea into another World Cup, the prospect of a European loan seemed logical. Speculative reports linked him not just to Tottenham and AC Milan, but even to Barcelona. However, while Milan has reportedly seriously monitored the situation, Son is already preparing to extinguish the noise.

Advertisement
Could Son Heung-Min and Christian Pulisic pair up as Milan’s new deadly duo? LAFC star’s South Korea teammate makes 10-word claim

see also

Could Son Heung-Min and Christian Pulisic pair up as Milan’s new deadly duo? LAFC star’s South Korea teammate makes 10-word claim

Son’s six words that ended all speculation

While in national team camp with South Korea, preparing for friendlies against Bolivia and Ghana, Son addressed the media through TV Chosun. The forward was direct, calm, and decisive. “Many people are curious. The rumors themselves are uncomfortable.

“Fans must also be confused. My belief and mindset have always been that giving my all to the team I am playing for is most important. The rumors are not true,” he said. Then came the moment that silenced the European gossip. Midway through the interview, Son looked straight into the camera and declared his six-word statement — “I won’t leave LAFC this winter.”

He continued, “I have never once discussed moving to another team during the winter. The mere mention of such talks could be disrespectful to LAFC. I can confirm it is not true.”His tone was one of loyalty rather than frustration. “As long as I’m wearing this badge, there will be no such thing as a loan or a move. Never,” the 33-year-old veteran insisted.

Advertisement
Son Heung-min #7 of the Los Angeles FC in action during a 2-1 loss to San Diego at BMO Stadium on August 31, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

Son Heung-min in action

Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list: Where do stars Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller rank?

see also

Lionel Messi tops MLS salary list: Where do stars Son Heung-min and Thomas Muller rank?

Why Son refuses to chase short-term moves

For Son, this is not just about denying media talk; it is about setting a principle. “Leaving the team I am playing for to join another is itself an adventure. I could get injured. Devoting everything to the team I am with is respect for my mental health, physical health, and the team’s fans,” he said, emphasizing a philosophy of total commitment.

The 33-year-old added that he plans to use the offseason to “recharge and prepare for the World Cup,” rather than pursue another short-term challenge. He described his time in Los Angeles as deeply fulfilling, saying he “respects and cherishes the LAFC club.”

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic rekindles feud with USMNT legends? Milan jewel sparks controversy by leaving Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard out of ultimate USMNT side

Christian Pulisic rekindles feud with USMNT legends? Milan jewel sparks controversy by leaving Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard out of ultimate USMNT side

The USMNT captain has once again found himself at the center of a debate involving three of the biggest names in American soccer history — Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, and Landon Donovan.

Christian Pulisic finally opens up on USMNT’s November absence: Milan star gives bold seven-word explanation which stuns fans amid injury return

Christian Pulisic finally opens up on USMNT’s November absence: Milan star gives bold seven-word explanation which stuns fans amid injury return

While fans in Italy are celebrating his recovery, supporters of the U.S. men’s national team were left asking why their captain was omitted from the November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay.

Is Robert Lewandowski really considering retirement? Barcelona star’s agent clears the air with two-word claim amid talk of joining Christian Pulisic at Milan

Is Robert Lewandowski really considering retirement? Barcelona star’s agent clears the air with two-word claim amid talk of joining Christian Pulisic at Milan

The Polish striker’s agent, however, has now stepped forward with a decisive two-word claim that has silenced the speculation, for now.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card for elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card for elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

Portugal faced an early setback by conceding two surprising goals from Ireland. Despite controlling the possession of the ball, they faced a solid defense. To worsen the situation, Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card after a surprising gesture 2026 World Cup qualifier game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo