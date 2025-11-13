Son Heung-min to join Christian Pulisic at Milan or Tottenham? LAFC’s star addresses pre-2026 World Cup European loan links with six-word statement about winter plans

As Christian Pulisic continues to make headlines in Italy with Milan, whispers began to circulate across both continents that another Asian superstar, Son Heung-min, could follow a similar path. Reports suggested that LAFC’s talisman might make a stunning short-term return to Europe in January, perhaps to Milan or even back to Tottenham, where he became a legend.

It was an irresistible story: a reunion with his former club, a brief European encore before the 2026 World Cup, and the chance to keep sharp during Major League Soccer’s long winter break. Yet, just as the rumors began to reach fever pitch, Son broke his silence — with a six-word statement that instantly shut down the speculation and left fans in no doubt about his next move.

According to The Sun, Son’s contract reportedly includes what insiders have dubbed a “David Beckham clause” — a provision allowing him to temporarily return to European play during the MLS off-season. The idea echoes Beckham’s own winter loans from LA Galaxy to AC Milan in 2009 and 2010, as well as Thierry Henry’s brief Arsenal reunion while contracted to New York Red Bulls.

The publication added: “Son Heung-min rejected offers from European big clubs and Saudi Arabian teams to choose MLS. However, like Beckham’s brief return to AC Milan, he has left room to return to the Premier League through a short-term loan.”

In theory, it made sense. MLS clubs finish their seasons in early December, leaving players like Son with nearly three months before preseason begins. For a veteran preparing to lead South Korea into another World Cup, the prospect of a European loan seemed logical. Speculative reports linked him not just to Tottenham and AC Milan, but even to Barcelona. However, while Milan has reportedly seriously monitored the situation, Son is already preparing to extinguish the noise.

Son’s six words that ended all speculation

While in national team camp with South Korea, preparing for friendlies against Bolivia and Ghana, Son addressed the media through TV Chosun. The forward was direct, calm, and decisive. “Many people are curious. The rumors themselves are uncomfortable.

“Fans must also be confused. My belief and mindset have always been that giving my all to the team I am playing for is most important. The rumors are not true,” he said. Then came the moment that silenced the European gossip. Midway through the interview, Son looked straight into the camera and declared his six-word statement — “I won’t leave LAFC this winter.”

He continued, “I have never once discussed moving to another team during the winter. The mere mention of such talks could be disrespectful to LAFC. I can confirm it is not true.”His tone was one of loyalty rather than frustration. “As long as I’m wearing this badge, there will be no such thing as a loan or a move. Never,” the 33-year-old veteran insisted.

Son Heung-min in action

Why Son refuses to chase short-term moves

For Son, this is not just about denying media talk; it is about setting a principle. “Leaving the team I am playing for to join another is itself an adventure. I could get injured. Devoting everything to the team I am with is respect for my mental health, physical health, and the team’s fans,” he said, emphasizing a philosophy of total commitment.

The 33-year-old added that he plans to use the offseason to “recharge and prepare for the World Cup,” rather than pursue another short-term challenge. He described his time in Los Angeles as deeply fulfilling, saying he “respects and cherishes the LAFC club.”

