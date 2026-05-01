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2026 World Cup rules tightened further as FIFA moves to stop players leaving pitch in protest, all thanks to AFCON controversy

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Wayne Hennessey of Wales is shown a red card by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca during the FIFA World Cup Qatar
© Getty ImagesWayne Hennessey of Wales is shown a red card by referee Mario Alberto Escobar Toca during the FIFA World Cup Qatar

The road to the 2026 World Cup is already filled with transformation, and the latest development has placed discipline and conduct firmly under the spotlight. As FIFA president Gianni Infantino pushes for a cleaner and more controlled tournament, new regulations have emerged that could reshape how the national team behaves under pressure.

At first glance, the changes appear to be part of a broader effort to modernize soccer’s rules. Yet behind the scenes, a specific controversy has driven these decisions, creating a ripple effect that now reaches the biggest stage in the sport.

During the recent FIFA Congress in Vancouver, soccer lawmakers from the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA approved a set of sweeping measures. The new rules are designed to prevent on-pitch protests and strengthen control over player behavior during matches.

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One of the most significant changes is the introduction of an automatic punishment system. Any player or official who leaves the pitch in protest of a referee’s decision will now receive an immediate red card, removing the need for post-match reviews in such cases.

referee red card

Referee Alejandro Jose Hernandez shows a red card

Infantino made the governing body’s position clear when addressing the issue publicly. “If a player leaves the field without permission, he will receive a red card,” he explained, reinforcing the idea that authority must remain with the referee throughout the match.

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The AFCON incident that changed everything

The turning point behind these changes came during the 2025 edition of the Africa Cup of Nations. In a dramatic final between Senegal and Morocco, tensions escalated after a controversial late penalty decision.

The Senegal national team walked off the pitch in protest, halting the match for several minutes before eventually returning. Although the game resumed, the fallout extended far beyond the final whistle.

The situation led to legal disputes and disciplinary reviews, highlighting a growing concern within soccer. FIFA viewed the incident as a warning sign, prompting immediate action to prevent similar scenarios at future tournaments.

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How the 2026 World Cup will be affected

With the tournament expanding to 48 national team participants, maintaining order has become a top priority. All teams will be required to follow the new rules strictly, with referees given full authority to enforce immediate sanctions.

The consequences of collective protest are particularly severe. A team that abandons a match could face an automatic forfeit, a decision that underlines FIFA’s commitment to keeping games on track. Infantino emphasized the broader vision behind the changes: “Soccer is played on the pitch”.

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Another major rule focuses on how players communicate during heated moments. Soccer authorities will now penalize players who cover their mouths while speaking in confrontational situations, particularly when there is suspicion of abusive or discriminatory language.

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