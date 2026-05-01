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‘Nothing from Real Madrid’: Jose Mourinho denies coaching talks rumors

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

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Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.
© Carl Recine/Getty ImagesJose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Since Real Madrid were eliminated from the UEFA Champions League by Bayern Munich, speculation about the club’s next head coach has flooded the outlets and social media. Jose Mourinho has been mentioned as one of the leading candidates for the job, and he has now addressed the situation.

“No, nobody from Real Madrid has spoken to me, I can guarantee that,” Mourinho said Friday during a press conference ahead of Benfica’s Primeira Liga match against Famalicao. “Nothing from Real Madrid.”

The 63-year-old coach acknowledged that these situations are inevitable and made it clear he is not disturbed by the rumors. “I’ve been in soccer for too many years, like you in journalism, and we’re used to these things,” he said in response to a reporter’s persistence. “I can’t say anything more. I already told your colleague that, regarding Real Madrid, nothing.

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Mourinho has been identified by numerous European outlets as the leading candidate to take over at Real Madrid, potentially replacing Alvaro Arbeloa, whose future at the Spanish club appears all but decided after failing to win the UEFA Champions League, Copa del Rey, and—almost certainly—La Liga, where Barcelona are on the verge of securing the title.

Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa

Alvaro Arbeloa, Head Coach of Real Madrid.

Mourinho focused on Benfica

Speculation about Jose Mourinho’s future and a possible return to Real Madrid is shaped by one undeniable reality: he is currently under contract with another club. “I have one year left on my contract with Benfica, and that’s it,” the coach reminded reporters during the same press conference.

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Real Madrid face deadline in José Mourinho race as Benfica release clause has expiration date

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Real Madrid face deadline in José Mourinho race as Benfica release clause has expiration date

“I focus on giving my best, more for the club and the players than for myself. Now it’s Famalicao, then Sporting Braga, then Estoril, and after that I’ll keep working a bit more—only then will the holidays come,” Mourinho added, showing he remains focused on Benfica’s upcoming challenges.

Real Madrid’s potential coaching candidates

While Jose Mourinho has been at the center of speculation in recent days, other managers have also been linked with Real Madrid. El Partidazo de COPE reported last week that Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni is in contention for the role following the 2026 World Cup.

In a similar situation is Didier Deschamps, who will step down as France head coach after 14 years once the FIFA tournament in North America concludes. In his case, his strong relationship with several Real Madrid French players, such as Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni, could be a key factor.

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EDITORS’ PICKS
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