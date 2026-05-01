FIFA president ends speculation over Iran’s 2026 World Cup status as Gianni Infantino confirms final call 40 days before start

With the 2026 FIFA World Cup just 40 days away, one of the tournament’s most discussed questions has now received a clear answer from FIFA president Gianni Infantino. Speaking during the FIFA Congress in Vancouver, Infantino addressed growing speculation surrounding Iran’s place in the competition and its scheduled matches on American soil.

With the tournament set to span three countries, the logistical complexity has become part of the narrative. Every national team must navigate travel, scheduling, and coordination across borders, making this edition unlike any before. Within that context, clarity from FIFA has been crucial as the countdown continues.

This year’s edition of the FIFA World Cup is already shaping up to redefine the global game. The competition will feature an expanded 48-team format, bringing more nations into the spotlight and increasing the number of matches across North America.

Co-hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico, the tournament demands unprecedented coordination. Teams, officials, and fans will move between venues across all three countries, creating a unique World Cup experience that stretches beyond a single host nation.

Detailed view of the 2026 World Cup trophy

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What did Infantino say about Iran?

Infantino used his address to remove uncertainty and confirm that Iran will officially participate in the 2026 World Cup and play its matches in the United States as scheduled. His remarks signaled FIFA’s determination to keep the competition on its planned course while ensuring that all qualified national team members remain part of the event.

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“Let me start at the outset. Of course, Iran will be participating at the FIFA World Cup 2026. And of course Iran will play in the United States of America,” he said. “And the reason for that is very simple: we have to unite. It is my responsibility, our responsibility.”

The statement effectively removed any lingering uncertainty. It reinforced FIFA’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of the tournament structure, regardless of external pressures.

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The governing body had previously rejected requests to alter match locations. The schedule remains unchanged, ensuring that every qualified national team competes under the same framework established for the tournament.

see also FIFA president Gianni Infantino on alert as Iran reveals 2026 World Cup stance just 50 days before kick-off

Iran’s Group Stage schedule takes shape

Iran has been placed in Group G alongside Belgium, Egypt, and New Zealand, setting up a competitive path in the early stages of the tournament. Its campaign is scheduled to begin in Los Angeles, where it will face New Zealand before taking on Belgium at the same venue. The group stage will conclude in Seattle against Egypt, offering a mix of styles and challenges for the national team.

FIFA World Cup 2026 groups.

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The expanded 48-team format means more matches, more host venues, and a longer competition than previous editions. FIFA believes the 2026 event can set new records for attendance, global reach, and commercial success.