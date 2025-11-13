Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
friendly
Comments

Christian Pulisic finally opens up on USMNT’s November absence: Milan star gives bold seven-word explanation which stuns fans amid injury return

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Follow us on Google!
Christian Pulisic #10 of United States warms up before the Ecuador game.
© Omar Vega/Getty ImagesChristian Pulisic #10 of United States warms up before the Ecuador game.

The recent uncertainty surrounding Christian Pulisic’s fitness finally came to an end — and with it, a delicate tug-of-war between club and country. After missing several weeks with a hamstring injury, the Milan forward had returned to full training and featured in last weekend’s Serie A 2-2 draw against Parma. But while fans in Italy are celebrating his recovery, supporters of the U.S. men’s national team were left asking why their captain was omitted from the November friendlies against Paraguay and Uruguay.

The answer, as it turns out, is both personal and revealing. Pulisic has now explained his absence — offering a seven-word statement that captures his mindset as he works toward full recovery. The 27-year-old sustained the injury in October during the U.S. national team’s friendly against Australia, just as his early-season form with Milan was peaking.

The setback forced him to miss four matches, even as Milan managed to remain unbeaten. But the winger’s focus, for now, isn’t on international duty — it’s on protecting his health and regaining top form. MilanNews.it reported that the Italian club reached an agreement with U.S. Soccer to allow Pulisic to remain in Italy during the international break. The decision was mutually agreed upon, designed to avoid the strain of transatlantic travel and reduce the risk of recurrence.

For the Rossoneri, this was a crucial win in a season already plagued by injuries. For Mauricio Pochettino, the USMNT head coach, it was a case of what he called “common sense.” “It’s not common sense to call a player,” Pochettino said earlier this month. “It was a small injury. We never risk players. The decision was to allow him the possibility to recover 100%, to be full and ready to play after the international break with his club team.”

Mauricio Pochettino and Christian Pulisic.

Mauricio Pochettino and Christian Pulisic.

Christian Pulisic at center of drama: USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino fires back at Milan after star’s injury storm with six-word swipe

see also

Christian Pulisic at center of drama: USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino fires back at Milan after star’s injury storm with six-word swipe

Pulisic’s seven words that explained it all

Speaking to CBS Sports’ Kate Scott in an exclusive interview on Paramount+, Pulisic laid bare his reasoning — and his seven-word explanation said it all: “Time now to fully care for myself.”

Advertisement

He expanded, “Speaking with the people at Milan, but also when I was leaving the national team, we had good conversations. I haven’t come back and played yet, so I don’t think it’s right for me to fly over there and try to get my first games back with the national team when I just want to make sure I have the time now to fully care for myself and make sure that my hamstring is doing well and allow other guys to take the place.”

His message was clear: this was not a case of neglecting country, but of prioritizing health — for his own sake and for both teams. “I think it’s just the best decision for everyone right now,” he added.

Advertisement
Red flag for Massimiliano Allegri as Christian Pulisic’s absence takes its toll: USMNT star returned from injury, but Milan’s struggles without him backed by shocking major stat

see also

Red flag for Massimiliano Allegri as Christian Pulisic’s absence takes its toll: USMNT star returned from injury, but Milan’s struggles without him backed by shocking major stat

From frustration to faith: How Pulisic found strength during injury

Pulisic admitted that the injury came at the worst possible time. “Right when it happens, it’s so frustrating,” he said. “You have all those thoughts, ‘Why now? Things were going so well at the beginning of the season.’ But honestly, I trust in God’s timing. I trust it’s the best thing for me. I was out a couple of weeks and now I’m already back, so I’m lucky it wasn’t worse.”

The 27-year-old described the loneliness of recovery in candid terms: “As a footballer, the times when you’re injured and can’t play on the weekends — it’s the worst time for us. You watch your team train, and it’s tough. But that feeling is what pushes you to want to get back quicker.”

Still, the winger remains upbeat. Pulisic has already made an impact in his debut season in Serie Ascoring six goals and providing two assists before his brief layoff. His full return is timely for Milan, which will soon face Inter in a high-stakes derby on November 23.

Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Christian Pulisic rekindles feud with USMNT legends? Milan jewel sparks controversy by leaving Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard out of ultimate USMNT side

Christian Pulisic rekindles feud with USMNT legends? Milan jewel sparks controversy by leaving Landon Donovan, Clint Dempsey, and Tim Howard out of ultimate USMNT side

The USMNT captain has once again found himself at the center of a debate involving three of the biggest names in American soccer history — Clint Dempsey, Tim Howard, and Landon Donovan.

Son Heung-min to join Christian Pulisic at Milan or Tottenham? LAFC’s star addresses pre-2026 World Cup European loan links with six-word statement about winter plans

Son Heung-min to join Christian Pulisic at Milan or Tottenham? LAFC’s star addresses pre-2026 World Cup European loan links with six-word statement about winter plans

Speculative reports linked him not just to Tottenham and AC Milan, but even to Barcelona. However, while Milan has reportedly seriously monitored the situation, Son is already preparing to extinguish the noise.

Is Robert Lewandowski really considering retirement? Barcelona star’s agent clears the air with two-word claim amid talk of joining Christian Pulisic at Milan

Is Robert Lewandowski really considering retirement? Barcelona star’s agent clears the air with two-word claim amid talk of joining Christian Pulisic at Milan

The Polish striker’s agent, however, has now stepped forward with a decisive two-word claim that has silenced the speculation, for now.

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card for elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

Video: Cristiano Ronaldo shown straight red card for elbowing opponent as Irish fans mock incident

Portugal faced an early setback by conceding two surprising goals from Ireland. Despite controlling the possession of the ball, they faced a solid defense. To worsen the situation, Cristiano Ronaldo received a red card after a surprising gesture 2026 World Cup qualifier game.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo