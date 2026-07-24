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‘I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be,’ Jurgen Klopp opens his Germany era with strange message

Mauro Tognacca

By Mauro Tognacca

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Klopp was officially presented as manager
© Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty ImagesKlopp was officially presented as manager

Jurgen Klopp has officially begun his era as Germany head coach with a strange message, warning that he is prepared to leave the job if certain circumstances arise despite describing the position as the highlight of his managerial career.

Klopp said: “If you behave badly and don’t leave my family in peace then I’ll be gone, I’ll just turn away. I’m not doing this job for myself, I’m doing it for you. I’m taking this job even though I’ve seen how you’ve treated Julian Nagelsmann and Thomas Tuchel. I love this job but I am always ready to call it quits if need be.”

The former Liverpool manager was appointed on a four-year contract after Nagelsmann resigned following Germany’s early Round of 32 elimination from the World Cup against Paraguay, and Klopp has now made clear that he is not afraid to walk away.

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Klopp on Germany’s level compared to France

It was the expected matchup for the Round of 16 when the groups were completed. Seeing Germany in front of France was huge even that early, until Paraguay changed that.

Germany lost in the penalties (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Germany lost in the penalties (Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

With France being among the best teams, it was normal to ask the manager about where he sees his team compared to a powerful side that has been full of talent, as Klopp admitted there is a difference.

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Klopp said: “When we ask in Germany: are we as good as France? And the answer is no, that’s not true. The question should be: do we have players like Dembélé, Mbappé, Doué, Barcola? The answer is no. But we still can beat them. It’s not important to look at France, Spain, Argentina. The most important thing is to look at ourselves and how we play football.”

Klopp’s Germany project

The first match for the new manager comes against the Netherlands in the Nations League on September 24, with the former Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund coach expected to bring greater intensity and energy to the German national team.

Klopp said: This is the pinnacle, the absolute high point of my footballing career as a coach. I will give everything I have got. For many, many years it was unimaginable for me to assume this position. As the years went by, it became more or less evident that sooner or later I would be asked to do this job.”

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