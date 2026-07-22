2026 World Cup MVP Rodri Hernandez nears Real Madrid move after Florentino Perez’s stunning U-turn on his arrival

Despite arriving with growing doubts, Rodri Hernández became the MVP of the 2026 World Cup. As the central figure of Spain, he established as the undisputed starter ahead of Martin Zubimendi. However, the 30-year-old star is not clear about his future, as he wants to return to Spain despite being under contract with Manchester City. As a result, he is reportedly getting closer to Real Madrid, as Florentino Pérez changed his stance.

Amid Real Madrid’s recent presidential elections, Rodri’s arrival was candidate Enrique Riquelme’s main campaign promise. Despite being under contract with Manchester City, the former candidate claimed that he had already secured the midfielder’s signing. After Florentino Pérez was re-elected, any potential move for him appeared to be ruled out. However, there has reportedly been a change in the last few hours.

According to Matteo Moretto, a well-known journalist, via X, Rodri Hernández has given the green light to Real Madrid, reaching a contractual agreement. Unlike a few weeks ago, president Florentino Pérez is now very open to his arrival after he shined as the MVP of the 2026 World Cup. However, Los Blancos have not yet opened negotiations with Manchester City, something that may not be easy at all.

Amid brilliant performances from Pedri, Lamine Yamal, and others, Rodrigo Hernández was named the MVP of the 2026 World Cup. Providing solidity to the team, he clearly led Spain to victory, establishing as an undisputed starter. With his contract expiring in 2027, the Citizens would need to sell him this summer to avoid losing him as a free agent, something they reportedly appear open.

Rodri #16 of Spain is presented the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy by Donald Trump and Gianni Infantino

Real Madrid’s Rodri pursuit may threaten Tchouameni’s future

Real Madrid appear willing to rebuild their roster. To do so, head coach José Mourinho will be the central figure, already receiving reinforcements such as Ibrahima Konaté, Denzel Dumfries, and Bernardo Silva. While Rodrigo Hernández could still become another marquee addition in midfield, Los Blancos could be forced to sell Aurélien Tchouaméni.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also From Barcelona to Real Madrid: Spain striker Ferran Torres is reportedly a target to join Jose Mourinho’s side

Aurélien Tchouaméni is already one of the best players in the world, being a starter for both France and Real Madrid. However, Rodri’s arrival would likely relegate him to the bench, something that would limit his development. At just 26 years old, he still has many years of his career ahead of him compared to the 2026 World Cup MVP, who is already 30.

With Rodri Hernández close to joining Real Madrid, Tchouaméni is already attracting interest from the Premier League. According to Samuel Luckhurst, Manchester United have inquired about the French midfielder’s situation, as they are prepared to submit a formal offer this summer. As a result, Real Madrid could undergo a complete rebuild of their midfield.