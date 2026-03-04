Inter Miami announce new name for stadium at Miami Freedom Park ahead of official opening

This year, Inter Miami face the challenge of building on their 2025 performance, a season in which they were crowned Major League Soccer champions for the first time. To that end, they aim to repeat their domestic success while adding a similar run on the continental stage. But beyond the sporting challenges, the club also has its sights set on the inauguration of its new home.

Miami Freedom Park is in the final stages of construction, and the team is expected to begin playing its matches there by early April. In fact, the 2026 MLS schedule was specifically designed so that the Herons play their first five matches of the season on the road, providing enough time to finalize the project.

In this context, Inter Miami announced Wednesday that their new stadium will feature a name born from a commercial partnership. In a video posted on social media, Lionel Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, Luis Suarez, and Noah Allen are seen walking through the tunnels leading to the pitch, accompanied by the message: “The Nu era starts now.”

Nu is a Brazilian company that offers digital financial services platforms. “As a cornerstone of the agreement, Inter Miami CF’s new state-of-the-art home stadium at Miami Freedom Park will officially be named Nu Stadium,” explains the statement published on the company’s official website.

Tweet placeholder

“Designed for year-round enjoyment, the 26,700-seat stadium will serve as the home of Inter Miami CF while also hosting concerts of various sizes, corporate and private events, and a wide range of additional sporting events including friendly and competitive matches,” the message adds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Lionel Messi’s absence in May 2024 game forces Vancouver Whitecaps, MLS to pay $347K settlement

David Beckham and Jorge Mas speak on the new stadium

In the same statement announcing the commercial deal, reflections from two of Inter Miami’s owners were also shared. “Miami has always been a place where people come with big dreams and from the very beginning, we wanted this Club to reflect that spirit,” said David Beckham. “Opening our new stadium is a really special moment on our journey – a place for fans across South Florida and for people from around the world who feel connected to our Club to watch us play.”

Jorge Mas also expressed excitement about what the opening of the new stadium will mean for the Herons. “Inter Miami was built to set new standards and redefine what’s possible in football. That’s why we pursue greatness on the pitch by signing the best players in the world, and just as importantly, we hold ourselves to that same standard when choosing the partners who help bring our vision to life,” said the club’s co-owner.

“Together, we are proud to welcome our fans to Nu Stadium at Miami Freedom Park very soon, a special place they can call home where they can feel connected, inspired, and part of something truly extraordinary,” Mas added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

How many matches will Inter Miami play before moving to the new stadium?

The estimated date for the official inauguration of Nu Stadium is Saturday, April 4, when Inter Miami face Austin FC in MLS action. However, before then, they must play several more matches across two different competitions.

see also Inter Miami TV Schedule and Streaming Links

In league play, they will face DC United, Charlotte FC, and New York City FC; all of those matchups will be on the road. Additionally, in the Concacaf Champions Cup, they must navigate the Round of 16 series against Nashville SC. They will play the first leg at Geodis Park before the decisive return leg in Miami. That match, scheduled for Wednesday, March 18, will be the last one the Herons play at Chase Stadium.