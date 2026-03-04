Real Madrid star Rodrygo Goes’ ACL injury reportedly linked to lingering physical issue dating back to 2023

Rodrygo Goes has managed to become one of Real Madrid’s most important players, playing a key role in several of the club’s titles. However, he is not enjoying his best season, having lost his starting spot and logging just 1,106 minutes. Amid rumors about a potential departure, the Brazilian suffered a season-ending ACL injury. Despite this, his latest setback reportedly has its roots in a physical issue he has been carrying since 2023.

According to Mario Cortegana in The Athletic, Rodrygo Goes continued playing with a partial anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered while representing Brazil in 2023. At the time, Real Madrid decided that the Brazilian would not undergo surgery and instead follow a conservative treatment plan. In light of this, experts state that while the decision was appropriate, the risk of a relapse was higher — something that ultimately occurred.

With a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a torn lateral meniscus, Rodrygo faces a recovery timeline ranging from six to nine months, meaning he will miss most of the 2026–27 season. In light of this, Real Madrid’s alleged decision not to operate on the Brazilian in 2023 is facing strong criticism, as it has not only impacted his performances in the following seasons but also significantly harmed the player.

Far from Rodrygo’s ACL injury being an isolated incident, several Real Madrid players have suffered this same setback in recent years: Thibaut Courtois, David Alaba, Dani Carvajal, Éder Militão (twice), and the Brazilian star himself. With this in mind, Los Blancos face serious questions from supporters, who are casting doubt on whether the club’s medical staff truly prioritize the health of their stars or the needs of the roster.

Unlike previous seasons, Real Madrid have struggled to find consistency among their players, stringing together a series of serious injuries. In fact, coach Álvaro Arbeloa currently has seven players sidelined, raising questions about Los Blancos’ medical services. Adding to the speculation, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham have made a surprising decision regarding how to treat their injuries.

According to Manuel Bruña in Mundo Deportivo, Kylian Mbappé and Jude Bellingham have decided to seek second opinions regarding their injuries. While the Frenchman is undergoing treatment in Paris, the Englishman is doing so in London. However, both players are being accompanied by the club’s medical staff. Despite this, Los Blancos maintain that the decision to consult outside specialists was made by the club, not the players.