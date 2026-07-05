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Norway’s updated FIFA ranking before 2026 World Cup clash with Brazil

Martin Zendron

By Martin Zendron

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Erling Haaland of Norway.
© Stuart Franklin/Getty ImagesErling Haaland of Norway.

The margin for error has completely disappeared at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, leaving a fearless Norway squad standing on the precipice of a high-profile Round of 16 clash against tournament heavyweights Brazil in Philadelphia.

Having advanced through their group and systematically dismantled Ivory Coast in the initial knockout layer, Stale Solbakken’s men enter this secondary phase with absolute competitive momentum. Reflecting this historic modern run on the international index, Norway has climbed to a live position of 21st in the FIFA Men’s World Ranking with a coefficient baseline of 1,617.67 points.

The tactical hurdle standing between the Lions and an unprecedented quarterfinal spot features an elite South American powerhouse running at the absolute top flight of the global game. Brazil commands the 5th spot globally on the official Inside FIFA leaderboard, carrying a world-class foundation of 1,804.92 points under Carlo Ancelotti.

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Comparing Seeds and Form Guides

Norway validated their tactical evolution under Solbakken by comfortably moving through a volatile bracket path, combining a compact midfield setup with clinical offensive transition numbers.

Brazil, meanwhile, bypassed their own initial elimination barrier with relative ease, seeking to build out their signature possession structure.

The table below breaks down the current baseline metrics and tournament records for the two surviving challengers:

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CountryFIFA RankTotal Points BaselinePrevious Round Outcome
Brazil5th1,804.92Advanced (Defeated Japan)
Norway21st1,617.67Advanced (Defeated Ivory Coast)
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Historical Baselines

To contextualize Norway’s current ascension to the 21st spot, the program’s structural growth represents their finest stretch of form in nearly three decades. The national team bottomed out at a lowly modern structural floor in July 2017, when a severe development drought saw them plummet to 88th in the world.

While they are still chasing their legendary all-time competitive peak, having briefly captured 2nd globally back in the summer of 1995, their modern integration of elite world talents has firmly restored their status on the big stage.

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Operating as the lower-seeded challenger means the system heavily insulates Solbakken’s squad; an exit against the five-time world champions carries negligible point penalties, whereas staging a shock victory would trigger an astronomical points windfall.

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