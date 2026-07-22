Why isn’t Cristiano Ronaldo playing for Al-Nassr against Benfica B in 2026 club friendly?

Cristiano Ronaldo will not feature when Al-Nassr opens its 2026-27 preseason campaign against Benfica B, leaving many supporters wondering why the Portuguese superstar is missing the club’s first friendly under new head coach Ange Postecoglou. With the Saudi Pro League champion beginning preparations for a title defense, the absence of its biggest name has naturally attracted attention.

The match itself carries added interest because it marks the start of a new era for Al-Nassr following its league triumph last season. However, while the club takes its first steps toward another campaign, Ronaldo’s situation has become one of the biggest talking points surrounding the fixture.

Al-Nassr faces Benfica B in its first preseason friendly, with the match scheduled to take place behind closed doors at Benfica Campus. The decision to keep the game private was made at the request of the coaching staff, allowing Ange Postecoglou and his players to work away from the spotlight.

The Saudi champion enters the new season with confidence after finally reclaiming the league title, ending a wait that stretched back to 2019. The club hopes to build on that success while preparing for another demanding domestic and continental campaign.

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr lifts the Saudi Pro League Trophy

This preseason also represents Postecoglou’s first opportunity to evaluate his squad after replacing Jorge Jesus. The Australian manager is expected to use the friendly to assess tactical ideas and give several players valuable minutes ahead of the competitive season.

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Why Cristiano Ronaldo is absent

There is a simple answer to the mystery of Ronaldo’s absence. Following his 2026 World Cup appearance for Portugal, the veteran striker is taking some time to relax, with the club managing his workload before he rejoins pre-season preparations.

Portugal’s World Cup campaign ended in the Round of 16 after a 1-0 defeat to Spain, bringing Ronaldo’s hopes of lifting soccer’s biggest international prize to another close. Following a demanding tournament, Al-Nassr has chosen to allow its captain additional recovery time before returning him to action.

Because of that decision, the 41-year-old forward will not be available for the pre-season opener against Benfica B. Instead, the coaching staff is expected to focus on evaluating the rest of the squad while waiting for the veteran striker to return.

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Cristiano Ronaldo #7 of Portugal applauds fans

Careful approach ahead of another busy season

Managing Ronaldo’s fitness has become increasingly important as he continues his remarkable career into his forties. Rather than rushing him back for an early preseason match, Al-Nassr appears determined to ensure he is fully prepared for the challenges that lie ahead.

The Portuguese legend remains central to the club’s ambitions after helping guide Al-Nassr to the Saudi Pro League title last season. His experience and goals will once again be crucial as the club attempts to defend its crown and compete strongly in multiple competitions.

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Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr celebrates with the Saudi Pro League Trophy.

When could Ronaldo return?

Al-Nassr has not confirmed an exact date for Ronaldo’s preseason return, leaving fans waiting for further updates. His comeback will likely depend on when the coaching staff believes he has recovered sufficiently from his international commitments.

For now, the priority is ensuring that the club captain is physically ready for the start of the competitive season rather than risking unnecessary fatigue in an early friendly. That cautious approach reflects the importance Ronaldo continues to hold within Al-Nassr’s plans.

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