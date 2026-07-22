Inter Miami complete Casemiro blockbuster signing to strengthen Lionel Messi’s MLS title push

Inter Miami won the 2025 MLS Cup, achieving a historic milestone. However, they have undergone a major transformation of their roster, as Sergio Busquets retired in January 2026. Looking to reinforce the squad’s consistency for head coach Guillermo Hoyos, the Herons have announced the marquee signing of Casemiro, as a free agent after shining for Manchester United, to compete next to Lionel Messi for the MLS Cup again.

“Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro. The five-time UEFA Champions League-winning midfielder joins the Club as a free agent and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an extension option until June 2029“, reports the Herons on their website.

Despite already being 34 years old, Casemiro was an undisputed starter for Manchester United during the 2025-26 season. Demonstrating his high level, he scored 9 goals and provided 2 assists, becoming one of the team’s pillars. However, he has decided to make a change in his professional career, motivated by Inter Miami’s sporting project, he revealed during his presentation.

Casemiro opens up on excitement for Inter Miami’s arrival

While Casemiro reportedly had offers to remain in Europe, he has decided to choose a different path: Joining MLS. He arrives at Inter Miami to become a key part of the squad alongside Yannick Bright in midfield. Despite being a veteran, he has already publicly expressed his excitement about playing for Guillermo Hoyos’ team in the coming days.

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“I’m incredibly grateful, and I can’t wait to get started so I can repay that trust—not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I’ll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the Club has shown me,” Casemiro said via Inter Miami’s website.

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Casemiro and Lionel Messi: Rivalry, admiration unite at Inter Miami

Throughout their professional careers, Lionel Messi and Casemiro have always been rivals. The Brazilian has faced the Argentine legend in 20 matches, recording 8 wins, 4 draws, and 8 defeats. However, he has always expressed his deep admiration for the 39-year-old veteran star, something that could be very important now that they will be teammates at Inter Miami.

In an interview on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Casemiro described Messi as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career. “You need help, you can’t stop him alone… I foul him, I apologize, it’s impossible. I need help… I remember one match: 0-0, Messi was on the bench until the 80th minute; he came on and within a few minutes it was 2-0. Only him,” he confessed.

For the first time in their professional careers, Casemiro and Messi will be teammates, something that will seek to give Inter Miami more solidity. With complementary playing styles, they aim to build a strong connection on the pitch, as they have known each other for many years. In addition, the Brazilian joins the select group of players who have shared the field with both the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo.

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