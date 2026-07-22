Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
mls
Comments

Inter Miami complete Casemiro blockbuster signing to strengthen Lionel Messi’s MLS title push

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Casemiro #5 of Brazil and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.
© Alex Slitz/Rich Storry/Getty ImagesCasemiro #5 of Brazil and Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF.

Inter Miami won the 2025 MLS Cup, achieving a historic milestone. However, they have undergone a major transformation of their roster, as Sergio Busquets retired in January 2026. Looking to reinforce the squad’s consistency for head coach Guillermo Hoyos, the Herons have announced the marquee signing of Casemiro, as a free agent after shining for Manchester United, to compete next to Lionel Messi for the MLS Cup again.

Inter Miami CF announced today that it has signed Brazilian international midfielder Casemiro. The five-time UEFA Champions League-winning midfielder joins the Club as a free agent and will remain under contract through the conclusion of the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, with an extension option until June 2029“, reports the Herons on their website.

Despite already being 34 years old, Casemiro was an undisputed starter for Manchester United during the 2025-26 season. Demonstrating his high level, he scored 9 goals and provided 2 assists, becoming one of the team’s pillars. However, he has decided to make a change in his professional career, motivated by Inter Miami’s sporting project, he revealed during his presentation.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Casemiro opens up on excitement for Inter Miami’s arrival

While Casemiro reportedly had offers to remain in Europe, he has decided to choose a different path: Joining MLS. He arrives at Inter Miami to become a key part of the squad alongside Yannick Bright in midfield. Despite being a veteran, he has already publicly expressed his excitement about playing for Guillermo Hoyos’ team in the coming days.

Tweet placeholder

I’m incredibly grateful, and I can’t wait to get started so I can repay that trust—not only during the 90 minutes on matchday, but every day in training as well. All I can say is thank you, and I’ll give everything I have to return the affection and confidence the Club has shown me,” Casemiro said via Inter Miami’s website.

Advertisement
Is Robert Lewandowski playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS showdown

see also

Is Robert Lewandowski playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS showdown

Casemiro and Lionel Messi: Rivalry, admiration unite at Inter Miami

Throughout their professional careers, Lionel Messi and Casemiro have always been rivals. The Brazilian has faced the Argentine legend in 20 matches, recording 8 wins, 4 draws, and 8 defeats. However, he has always expressed his deep admiration for the 39-year-old veteran star, something that could be very important now that they will be teammates at Inter Miami.

In an interview on Rio Ferdinand Presents, Casemiro described Messi as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career. You need help, you can’t stop him alone… I foul him, I apologize, it’s impossible. I need help… I remember one match: 0-0, Messi was on the bench until the 80th minute; he came on and within a few minutes it was 2-0. Only him,” he confessed.

For the first time in their professional careers, Casemiro and Messi will be teammates, something that will seek to give Inter Miami more solidity. With complementary playing styles, they aim to build a strong connection on the pitch, as they have known each other for many years. In addition, the Brazilian joins the select group of players who have shared the field with both the Argentine and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Report: Former Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets nears a return to Barcelona in a coaching role

Report: Former Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets nears a return to Barcelona in a coaching role

After announcing his retirement in January 2026, former Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets had been absent from any public activity. However, he has reportedly decided to take a step toward his future, bringing him closer to a return to Barcelona in a coaching role.

Why aren’t Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul playing for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in the 2026 MLS season?

Why aren’t Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul playing for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in the 2026 MLS season?

Inter Miami returns to Major League Soccer action on Wednesday with plenty of attention surrounding the club, but Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will not be part of the squad for the clash against the Chicago Fire.

Is Robert Lewandowski playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS showdown

Is Robert Lewandowski playing today? Projected lineups for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in MLS showdown

Despite having the top scorer of the 2026 MLS season, Chicago Fire decided to make Robert Lewandowski their new star. Ahead of today's match against Inter Miami, fans are closely watching his status, hoping for his debut.

Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

Lionel Messi to miss reunion with Robert Lewandowski in Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire MLS clash

While Robert Lewandowski is set to make his debut with the Chicago Fire against Inter Miami on Wednesday, a reunion with Lionel Messi on the MLS won't be possible just yet.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo