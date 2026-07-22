Gianni Infantino faces major decision as 2026 World Cup’s unprecedented revenue gives FIFA one huge reason to consider another expansion

The 2026 World Cup has left Gianni Infantino with a decision that could shape the future of international soccer for decades. While the tournament broke records both on and off the pitch, its extraordinary commercial success has created fresh debate over whether the competition should continue growing beyond its current format.

The discussion has quickly shifted from celebrating the first 48-team World Cup to considering what comes next. Reports now suggest FIFA is studying another expansion for the 2030 edition, with financial incentives playing a significant role in those conversations.

The scale of the tournament’s commercial success has now become clear. As per Brazilian newspaper Estadao, the 2026 World Cup cycle brought in almost $13 billion for FIFA, far more than the $11 billion forecast. The figure makes the 2026 tournament the most profitable World Cup in soccer history, establishing a new financial benchmark for future editions.

The record-breaking revenue reflects the enormous global appeal of the competition. From ticket sales to broadcasting agreements and commercial partnerships, nearly every major revenue stream exceeded expectations during the tournament cycle.

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Why the tournament generated record income

Several factors combined to produce the historic financial result.

The expansion to 48 national teams significantly increased the number of matches compared to previous tournaments, creating additional opportunities for ticket sales, broadcasting rights and sponsorship exposure. More participating countries also translated into wider global interest throughout the competition.

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Another major contributor was record-breaking ticket prices, with demand remaining exceptionally strong despite higher costs for supporters. Combined with worldwide television audiences and commercial partnerships, those factors helped FIFA comfortably exceed its original financial targets.

The tournament also benefited from unprecedented international attention. Interest remained consistently high throughout the month-long competition, helping maximize revenues across multiple markets.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino and U.S. President Donald Trump show off the winner’s medals

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Could FIFA expand World Cup again?

The remarkable financial success has reportedly encouraged FIFA to examine another major change.

There have long been rumors that FIFA is studying the possibility of expanding the 2030 FIFA World Cup from 48 to 64 teams. If approved, the move would represent another significant increase in participating nations only one tournament after the successful introduction of the 48-team format.

The proposal remains under consideration, but the commercial results from 2026 have undoubtedly strengthened the financial case for expansion. Increasing the number of teams would almost certainly create additional matches, larger broadcasting inventories and new sponsorship opportunities.

Lamine Yamal #19 of Spain lifts the FIFA World Cup Winner’s Trophy

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Revenue could influence the next major decision

Financial success has always played an important role in shaping the modern World Cup, and the latest figures may carry considerable weight in future discussions.

Generating more than $13 billion from a single tournament cycle gives FIFA another powerful example of how expanding the competition can increase commercial returns. Additional participating nations also create new television markets and broaden the tournament’s global footprint.

For FIFA, expansion is about more than simply adding teams. It also represents an opportunity to involve more soccer associations while continuing to grow the competition’s commercial value across every continent.

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