Why aren’t Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul playing for Inter Miami vs Chicago Fire in the 2026 MLS season?

Inter Miami returns to Major League Soccer action on Wednesday with plenty of attention surrounding the club, but Lionel Messi and Rodrigo De Paul will not be part of the squad for the clash against the Chicago Fire. Their absence comes only days after Argentina’s heartbreaking World Cup final defeat to Spain, leaving supporters wondering why two of the club’s biggest stars are unavailable.

The timing is particularly intriguing because the match also marks Robert Lewandowski’s long-awaited MLS debut for the Chicago Fire, creating one of the league’s biggest fixtures of the season. While Messi and De Paul remain away from the action, both clubs still have plenty at stake as they resume league play following the World Cup break.

The World Cup pause officially ended this week, with MLS restarting its schedule before the upcoming All-Star Game and Leagues Cup. The Herons enter the second half of the campaign in second place in the Eastern Conference, while the Fire sits just behind in third, making Wednesday’s meeting a crucial contest despite the missing stars.

Before the break, Inter Miami had built excellent momentum by winning four consecutive league matches, scoring goals freely and strengthening its position near the top of the standings. However, the return to domestic competition arrives under unusual circumstances after several players represented their countries during the World Cup.

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The real reason Messi and De Paul are unavailable

The dilemma surrounding Messi and De Paul’s absence comes down to mandatory recovery following their demanding World Cup campaign with Argentina. Both players featured in Sunday’s World Cup final, where Argentina fell 1-0 to Spain after extra time, with Messi playing the full 120 minutes.

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According to multiple reports, including the Miami Herald and ESPN, Inter Miami decided to give both players time away from soccer following FIFA and FIFPRO recommendations regarding player welfare after major international tournaments. The current guidance recommends a minimum 21-day offseason recovery period, with at least 72 hours between matches throughout the calendar.

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates with teammate Rodrigo De Paul.

FIFA explained: “There is a consensus that there must be at least 72 hours of rest between matches, and that players should have a rest period/holiday of at least 21 days at the end of each season.”

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The governing body also stressed that “This period should be managed individually by each club and the respective players also depending on their match calendars and taking into account applicable collective agreements.”

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What did Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos say?

Inter Miami head coach Guillermo Hoyos made it clear that resting Messi and De Paul takes priority over rushing them back into league action. After Argentina’s emotional run to another World Cup final, the coach believes both players deserve time with their families before returning to club soccer.

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Hoyos said: “The World Cup ended just hours ago, and what they need now more than anything is to rest, to be with their loved ones, in their homes.” He also praised the reception Argentina received after returning home, adding: “They will take whatever time they need.”

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Without his two Argentine leaders, Hoyos acknowledged replacing them will be extremely difficult. “Replacing extraordinary players like the ones we have… well, they’re irreplaceable,” Hoyos admitted. “We have players, and this week they have to start manifesting themselves without two of our biggest players, but I think they are capable of having an excellent game.”

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When could Messi and De Paul return?

Current reports suggest Messi and De Paul will also miss matches against CF Montreal and possibly Columbus Crew. As per ESPN, the duo is targeting a return for Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup opener against Atletico San Luis on August 5, depending on how their recovery progresses.

Both players are also expected to miss the MLS All-Star Game, although their absence falls within the recommended recovery period and therefore would not trigger league disciplinary action.