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Report: Former Inter Miami star Sergio Busquets nears a return to Barcelona in a coaching role

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

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Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami CF looks on.
© Rich Storry/Getty ImagesSergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami CF looks on.

Despite arriving as a veteran, Sergio Busquets established as one of Inter Miami‘s pillars for several seasons. Leading the Herons to multiple titles, he decided to announce his retirement in January 2026, pathing a legendary career. After several months away from the public eye, Busquets has reportedly decided to return to Barcelona, looking to take on a coaching role in the near future.

According to Carlos Monfort, via Diario Sport, Sergio Busquets has decided to return to Barcelona after attending the 2026 World Cup. He has decided to take steps forward to become a coach in the near future. Instead of joining Hansi Flick’s coaching staff, he is negotiating to join Juliano Belletti’s staff, who coaches Barça Atlètic. With this move, he is looking to learn from the day-to-day work before taking a bigger step.

As he has not yet obtained the required coaching license to work as a head coach, Busquets has decided not to waste any time, joining La Masia as an apprentice, the same place where he began his career as a professional soccer player. As a result, he could begin his coaching career in FC Barcelona’s youth ranks before making the jump to any first-division team.

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Barcelona highly values Sergio Busquets’ influence in the youth ranks, reveals Carlos Monfort, via Diario Sport. Becoming one of the best players in the club’s history, he is an ideal ambassador for the possession-based style of play and his experience makes him a role model. However, he appears to be focused exclusively on learning from Belletti, seeking a slower transition toward becoming a head coach.

Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami controls the ball during an MLS Cup Conference Semifinal match.

Sergio Busquets #5 of Inter Miami controls the ball during an MLS Cup Conference Semifinal match.

Sergio Busquets may eye different coaching route than Xavi Hernandez

With Sergio Busquets’ reported return to Barcelona, many already compare him to Xavi Hernández, anticipating a possible failure. However, the story of both legends is totally different. Unlike the previous years, the Blaugranas already have a very stable sporting project, something that Xavi did not get to experience. In addition, his training was very different.

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Xavi Hernández trained as a coach, completing his internships and taking his first professional steps at Al Sadd SC in Qatar. Without having gone through La Masia, he had a quite mixed spell, as he won titles but ended up being dismissed. This is very different from the path that Sergio Busquets reportedly wants to take, as he first wants to learn the day-to-day work in Barcelona’s youth ranks before taking a bigger professional step.

Sergio Busquets seems to have a clear path to becoming a coach: Taking slow steps to learn the fundamentals properly. Although this does not guarantee success, it does allow him to better measure his professional decisions before becoming Barcelona’s head coach. However, he appears destined to replace Hansi Flick in the future if he shines in the youth ranks.

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