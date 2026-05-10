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How to watch Santos vs RB Bragantino in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Brasileirao

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Gonzalo Escobar of Santos
© Alexandre Schneider/Getty ImagesGonzalo Escobar of Santos
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Santos vs RB Bragantino on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Santos vs RB Bragantino
WHAT Brasileirão
WHEN 5:30 PM ET / 2:30 PM PT • Sunday, May 10, 2026
WHERE Fanatiz and Premiere
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Pressure is mounting on Santos as the Brazilian side continues to hover dangerously close to the relegation zone entering this crucial matchup. Led by Neymar Jr., Santos sit on 15 points — level with Corinthians but narrowly ahead on goal difference — making every result increasingly critical as the season progresses.

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Standing in their way is a confident RB Bragantino squad that has climbed to 20 points and remains firmly in the hunt for a coveted Copa Libertadores berth, adding even more intensity to a matchup with major implications at both ends of the table.

More details about watching the game on Fanatiz

With Fanatiz, you can watch Santos vs RB Bragantino and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
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In addition, standard Fanatiz plans include access to beIN SPORTS – the network with the rights to Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores, Copa Sudamericana, the Turkish SüperLig, African club and international competitions, and more. It also has GolTV, the hard-to-find channel that airs the Portuguese Primeira Liga, Ecuadorian Serie A, Peruvian Liga 1, and Uruguayan Primera. The service also has Spanish language coverage of the Argentine Primera and Brasileirão leagues, as well as Colombian and Honduran leagues.
The Fanatiz app is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV and Amazon Fire TV.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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