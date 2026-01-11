How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Spanish Supercopa

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Real Madrid WHAT Spanish Supercopa WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, January 11, 2026

WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Spanish Super Cup championship delivers must-see theater as Barcelona and Real Madrid collide once again with a trophy on the line, renewing soccer’s most famous rivalry under the brightest lights. Barcelona arrive brimming with confidence after rolling past Athletic Bilbao 5–0 in the semifinals.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, punched their ticket with a gritty 2–1 win against Atletico Madrid, showcasing their trademark edge in pressure moments. With elite talent on both sides and bragging rights adding extra fuel, this El Clásico has all the ingredients of an instant classic—make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

With Fubo, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.

Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.

Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.

The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Free resources available to you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

