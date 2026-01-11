Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Spanish Supercopa
Comments

How to watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Spanish Supercopa

leonardo herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Rodrygo of Real Madrid
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesRodrygo of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Barcelona vs Real Madrid
WHAT Spanish Supercopa
WHEN 2:00pm ET / 11:00am PT • Sunday, January 11, 2026
WHERE Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Sling, ESPN2 and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The Spanish Super Cup championship delivers must-see theater as Barcelona and Real Madrid collide once again with a trophy on the line, renewing soccer’s most famous rivalry under the brightest lights. Barcelona arrive brimming with confidence after rolling past Athletic Bilbao 5–0 in the semifinals.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, punched their ticket with a gritty 2–1 win against Atletico Madrid, showcasing their trademark edge in pressure moments. With elite talent on both sides and bragging rights adding extra fuel, this El Clásico has all the ingredients of an instant classic—make sure you don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch

With Fubo, you can watch Barcelona vs Real Madrid and tons more games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV or hook it up to your TV with Google Chromecast.
Now with Fubo, you can stream USA Network, ESPN, ESPN2, CBS, CBS Sports Network, FS1, FS2, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA, NBC, CNBC, USA, FOX, FOX Soccer Plus, FOX Deportes, Universo, Telemundo and Galavision.
Advertisement
Plus Fubo, the legal streaming service, also streams Liga MX, World Cup, Women’s World Cup, MLS, UEFA Champions League (in Spanish), Europa League (in Spanish), Primeira Liga, Ligue Un, World Cup qualifiers, NWSL, select USMNT games, select USWNT games, select Mexico games, select England games and more.
The Fubo app is available for Windows PC, Mac, Apple iPhones, Android phones, Amazon Fire TV, Android Mobile, Android TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, Hisense TVs, iOS devices, LG TVs, Samsung Smart TVs, Vizio Smartcast TVs and Xbox One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Fubo soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
Advertisement
200+ Channels With Sports & News
200+ Channels With Sports & News
  • Starting price: $33/mo. for fubo Latino Package
  • Watch Premier League, Liga MX & Copa Libertadores
Browse Offers
The New Home of MLS
The New Home of MLS
  • Price: $14.99/mo. for MLS Season Pass
  • Watch every MLS game including playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $10.99/mo. (or get ESPN+, Hulu & Disney+ for $14.99/mo.)
  • Features Bundesliga, LaLiga, NWSL, & USL
Browse Offers
2,000+ soccer games per year
2,000+ soccer games per year
  • Price: $7.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A, Europa League & EFL
Browse Offers
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
175 Premier League Games & PL TV
  • Starting price: $7.99/mo. for Peacock Premium
  • Watch 175 exclusive EPL games per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Is Lamine Yamal playing today for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup?

Is Lamine Yamal playing today for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup?

After an impressive victory against Athletic Club de Bilbao, Barcelona clinched their spot in the Spanish Super Cup final, where they will face off against Real Madrid. With this matchup looming, fans are focused on Lamine Yamal’s status, whose substitution in the previous match has raised concerns.

Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup?

Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup?

After getting off to a flying start in 2026 with two consecutive victories, Real Madrid are set to face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final. However, Kylian Mbappe's participation remains uncertain as he joined the team on their trip despite his recent knee injury.

Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid threatened by Barcelona coach Flick’s extraordinary finals record

Spanish Super Cup: Real Madrid threatened by Barcelona coach Flick’s extraordinary finals record

Barcelona head coach Hansi Flick owns an impressive record that he could extend in the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid.

Bruno Fernandes’ future in doubt: Manchester United teammates reportedly have a clear view on the Portuguese star’s tenure

Bruno Fernandes’ future in doubt: Manchester United teammates reportedly have a clear view on the Portuguese star’s tenure

Although Bruno Fernandes is the captain of Manchester United, his future has been in doubt for several months following his statements. Given this, some of the Red Devils' stars have reportedly clear perspective about the Portuguese player's tenure with the team.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo