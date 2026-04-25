Barcelona and Real Madrid target Jon Martín’s release clause could keep him at Real Sociedad

There is still time before the transfer window opens, but Barcelona and Real Madrid cannot afford to slow down in their search for players. One defender on both clubs’ radar is Jon Martín, whose release clause at Real Sociedad could keep him there for a while.

Martín’s release clause at Real Sociedad is 50 million euros. Despite a strong season with the club that included a Copa del Rey title, that price could put the giants off. He is also far from the end of his contract, as he recently extended it until 2031, so a free transfer is not close.

Both clubs see center back as an area to improve. Real Madrid dealt with plenty of injuries in that position and did not get strong performances there, while Barcelona’s back line was one of the main reasons for their struggles against top teams.

Barcelona have contacted Martín’s agent

Center back could be Barcelona’s top priority in the market, along with a striker. Pau Cubarsí looks set to hold down his spot in the lineup for many years, but his partner is the area Hansi Flick still needs to strengthen.

Cubarsí is just 19 years old (Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Real Sociedad defender could be a smart investment for the club, considering he is only 20 years old. A potential pairing of Cubarsí and Martín would give Barcelona stability for a long time, so they have already taken the first step.

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Sporting director Deco has already made informal contact with Martín’s agent, according to Sport. That suggests Barcelona are trying to find out how much he would cost, with his value around 20 million euros. While he may not be the top priority, he is a player worth watching closely.

Alessandro Bastoni’s name is tempting

Martín could be a strong addition for any club. Barcelona need a center back, but Alessandro Bastoni appears to be their preferred option. His left-footed profile and all the experience he has in Italy make him the most attractive candidate. The biggest challenge may be the 70 million euros Inter could demand for the defender.