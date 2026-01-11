Is Lamine Yamal playing today for Barcelona vs Real Madrid in the Spanish Super Cup?

Barcelona have imposed themselves as one of the best teams in the world, racking up an impressive winning streak composed by the victory over Athletic Club Bilbao to secure their spot in the Spanish Super Cup final. In addition, coach Hansi Flick has managed to restore defensive stability, with the team going five consecutive games without conceding a goal. With this in mind, fans are turning their attention to Lamine Yamal‘s presence in today’s game vs. Real Madrid.

Lamine Yamal, despite being a substitute in the previous game against Athletic Club Bilbao, is in peak physical condition and ready to start alongside Raphinha in Barcelona’s attack, reports Alfredo Martinez. Consequently, Roony Bardghji will return to the bench after shining in the previous match, providing two assists and scoring a goal. With this, the Blaugranas demonstrate their impressive roster depth ahead the clash vs Real Madrid.

After a disappointing performance in the previous match against Real Madrid, Lamine Yamal heads into the Spanish Super Cup final determined to deliver his best. With his groin issues now resolved, the 18-year-old star is eager to make a statement and leave a lasting impression. His recent lack of impact against formidable opponents like PSG and Chelsea has drawn significant criticism, making today’s game his biggest chance to shine.

Although Coach Hansi Flick’s team arrives in excellent form ahead of the Spanish Super Cup final, they remain questionable due to their recent loss to Real Madrid. Nonetheless, Ferran Torres and Raphinha are poised to lead the attack, with Lamine Yamal and Fermin Lopez serving as key assets to bolster the team’s solidity and creativity. Additionally, Joan Garcia’s impressive form keeps fans hopeful for their first title in 2026.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Real Madrid

Barcelona enter the Spanish Super Cup final against Real Madrid with most of their key players back on the field. While coach Hansi Flick still faces the absence of Andreas Christensen, Pablo Gavi, and Ronald Araujo, the return of Joan Garcia, Raphinha, and Fermin Lopez bolsters the team significantly. Fans are optimistic about winning their first title of 2026, with the squad nearing full strength.

With this in mind, Barcelona could lineup as follows: Joan Garcia; Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Alejandro Balde; Frenkie de Jong, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Raphinha; Ferran Torres.