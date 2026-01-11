Is Kylian Mbappe playing today for Real Madrid vs. Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup?

Despite experiencing periods of inconsistency, Real Madrid kicked off 2026 in top form by securing two consecutive victories. As a result, they are set to face Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup. Looking ahead to the game, Kylian Mbappe‘s participation remains uncertain due to a knee injury. However, he has traveled with the team, and his appearance hasn’t been completely ruled out, making fans are eagerly anticipating the potential return.

Kylian Mbappe was diagnosed with a sprain in his left knee at the end of December 2026, which ruled him out of the previous two matches. Although the French superstar does not seem to be in peak condition, he has traveled with Real Madrid to Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. According to Marca, the 27-year-old star aims to be on the bench, creating the possibility of him getting some playing time in the final vs. Barcelona.

Mbappe’s absence impacts Real Madrid’s offense, yet coach Xabi Alonso demonstrates that he has ample options to address the scoring issue. Gonzalo Garcia has emerged as a key solution, starting in both of Mbappe’s absences and already netting a hat trick against Real Betis. As a result, the 21-year-old striker is expected to start in the Spanish Super Cup final, reports Marca.

While fans might typically celebrate Kylian’s potential return, his presence has become a concern. They fear rushing him back could aggravate his left knee injury. Moreover, with Gonzalo Garcia performing well and Rodrygo Goes gaining prominence, the offense appears stable, reducing the need to take risks. Ultimately, it will be Xabi Alonso’s decision whether to grant Mbappe playing time or prioritize his fitness.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid

Real Madrid predicted lineup vs. Barcelona

Although Kylian Mbappe is not yet ruled out in Real Madrid today’s squad, coach Xabi Alonso has three confirmed absences. Both Eder Militao and Ferland Mendy are out due to injury, while Brahim Diaz is playing in the AFCON with Morocco. However, Los Blancos welcome back players like Dani Carvajal and Trent Alexander-Arnold, who could have playing time in the game against Barcelona, but not as starters due to the lack of competitive rhythm.

Considering this, Real Madrid could lineup as follows: Thibaut Courtois; Federico Valverde, Raul Asencio, Antonio Rüdiger, Alvaro Carreras; Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga; Rodrygo Goes, Jude Bellingham, Vinicius Jr; Gonzalo Garcia.