How to watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano WHAT Spanish LaLiga WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, March 22, 2026

WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All eyes turn to Barcelona as they continue their push to stay atop the La Liga standings, carrying serious momentum into this matchup after a dominant 5–2 victory over Sevilla. Holding a four-point advantage over Real Madrid, the Blaugrana know every result matters as they aim to maintain — or even extend — their lead depending on how their closest challengers perform.

Meanwhile, Rayo Vallecano enter with urgency of their own, sitting on 32 points and trying to create more distance from the relegation zone, currently holding a six-point buffer. With Barcelona chasing the title and Rayo battling for security, this clash brings high stakes on both ends of the table—don’t miss a minute of the action.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.

In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.

There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Advertisement

Advertisement