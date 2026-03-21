How to watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Pumas UNAM vs Club America WHAT Liga MX WHEN 11:10 PM ET / 8:10 PM PT • Saturday, March 21, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

With positioning in the Liga MX table beginning to tighten, Club America find themselves in seventh place on 17 points, fully aware that a strong result could be the difference between holding onto a playoff spot or slipping into a dangerous position.

On the other side, Pumas UNAM enters with 20 points and a clear opportunity to strengthen their push toward the top while delivering a statement win against its fiercest rival. That added urgency only intensifies what is already one of the most emotional fixtures in Mexican soccer—the Capital Derby—where pride, momentum, and bragging rights are always on the line.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Pumas UNAM vs Club America and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

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DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

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SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

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