Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Champions League
Comments

How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Nicolas Gonzalez of Atletico Madrid
© Angel Martinez/Getty ImagesNicolas Gonzalez of Atletico Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Atletico Madrid vs Tottenham
WHAT UEFA Champions League
WHEN 4pm ET / 1pm PT • Tuesday, March 10, 2026
WHERE Paramount+ and DAZN
FREE TRIAL WATCH NOW

Match Overview

With their domestic campaigns offering little hope, Tottenham Hotspur and Atletico Madrid turn their focus to the UEFA Champions League, where a place in the quarterfinals is at stake in a clash between two clubs with deep European history.

Tottenham have struggled throughout the Premier League season and view this competition as their clearest path to redemption, while Atletico arrive in slightly better form after showing greater consistency on the continental stage despite an uneven year in Spain. Both sides want to keep their European dream alive!

More details on how to watch

Paramount+ is now offering a 7-day free trial promotion for new subscribers, giving fans the ability to watch a ton of soccer fans (and other content) for free.
After the 7-day trial, Paramount+ is just $7.99 per month.
Paramount+ features more than 2,000 live matches each year. In addition to Serie A, the extensive portfolio of soccer properties also includes EFL Championship, EFL League One, EFL League Two, Coppa Italia, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and UEFA Europa Conference League; NWSL; and much more.
Advertisement
Paramount+ includes exclusive original programs such as: Halo, Star Trek: Discovery, Frasier, Lawmen: Bass Reeves, and Evil, as well as movies including Mean Girls, Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning and more. You can also stream CBSN (CBS News), CBS Sports HQ and ET Live, as well as — with the Premium Plan — your local CBS network.
Paramount+ is available on PC or Mac as well as Roku, iPhone and Android phones, Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, PlayStation 4, Samsung smart TV, Vizio and XBOX One.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full Paramount+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
Advertisement
Here are the steps to sign up for your 7-day free trial to Paramount+:
1. After clicking the ‘Try It Free’ button, you’ll see the following page that explains the two choices you’ll find. Click ‘Continue’ to be presented with the options:
Advertisement
Advertisement
SEE MORE: Schedule of UEFA Champions League games on US TV and streaming
Advertisement

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources available to you

World Soccer Talk is the number one destination in the United States for soccer television and streaming information. We recommend that you bookmark our soccer games on TV today page as well as subscribing to our free daily email newsletter that includes TV schedules and the latest soccer news and opinion from around the world.
Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Newcastle vs Barcelona in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Newcastle receive Barcelona in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 edition. Here you can find kickoff times along with TV and streaming information for viewers in the United States.

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

How to watch Atalanta vs Bayern in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Champions League

Atalanta receive Bayern in the first leg of the Round of 16 in the UEFA Champions League 2025/2026 edition. Here you can find kickoff times along with TV and streaming information for viewers in the United States.

Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Predicted lineups for Newcastle United vs. Barcelona for Champions League clash

Is Lamine Yamal playing today? Predicted lineups for Newcastle United vs. Barcelona for Champions League clash

Barcelona face Newcastle United, aiming to strike in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16. Because of this, fans are closely watching Lamine Yamal’s status ahead of the game. Here are the predicted lineups for both sides.

Robert Lewandowski breaks his silence on his Barcelona’s future: ‘I’m not even 50% sure which path I want to take’

Robert Lewandowski breaks his silence on his Barcelona’s future: ‘I’m not even 50% sure which path I want to take’

Following his dip in form, Robert Lewandowski’s continuity at Barcelona seems complicated, as he has not yet renewed his contract. In response, the Pole has decided to break his silence, opening up a wide spectrum regarding his professional future.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo