Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
saudi pro league
Comments

Is Cristiano Ronaldo playing today? Predicted lineups for Al Shabab vs Al Nassr in Saudi Pro League clash

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Follow us on Google!
Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the Saudi pro league match
© Yasser Bakhsh/Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo of Al Nassr looks on during the Saudi pro league match

Al Nassr have established as one of the best teams in the Saudi Pro League, standing out for their powerful attack. However, the recent defeat against Al Qadisiya raised serious doubts about their chances of winning the league title. Nevertheless, Jorge Jesus’ team now face Al Shabab, aiming for a convincing victory. To achieve this, fans are closely watching Cristiano Ronaldo’s availability, as his goalscoring ability could prove decisive.

After avoiding injuries and suspensions, Cristiano Ronaldo is in full fitness. Because of this, head coach Jorge Jesus is expected to start the Portuguese forward, as he arrives in strong form and could make the difference once again. Sitting six goals away from the top scorer spot in the Saudi Pro League, he could look to begin another strong scoring run, especially with Julián Quiñones in excellent form and threatening to take that distinction away from him.

Coupled with Cristiano Ronaldo, Al Nassr could once again turn to João Félix as his ideal attacking partner, as the Portuguese forward has become a cornerstone of the squad. Not only he creates space for Ronaldo in the final third, but he also poses a scoring threat with his ability to strike from distance. Meanwhile, Sadio Mané and Kingsley Coman are also expected to start, with their pace and dribbling may play a key role in securing a crucial victory.

Add as a preferredsource on Google

Al Shabab are now winless in their last four matches. Despite having stars such as Yannick Carrasco and Yacine Adli, they have failed to maintain strong consistency. Alongside this, head coach Noureddine Zekri has not managed to provide defensive solidity, with the team conceding five goals in their previous match. Because of this, they could struggle against Cristiano Ronaldo’s team’s attack.

ronaldo angelo al-nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo of team Al Nassr FC celebrates scoring

Al Shabab predicted lineups vs Al Nassr

Following their disappointing winless run, Al Shabab head into the clash against Al Nassr with major expectations. Head coach Noureddine Zekri will be without Mohamed Harbush, Carlos Júnior, and Ali Al-Asmari due to injuries. In addition, Abderrazak Hamdallah will miss the match through suspension, further complicating the team’s hopes. Despite this, Yannick Carrasco and Yacine Adli will look to make the difference in attack, standing as the team’s biggest hopes.

Advertisement
Cristiano Ronaldo under serious pressure as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal surge shakes title race: When would Saudi Pro League champion be decided?

see also

Cristiano Ronaldo under serious pressure as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal surge shakes title race: When would Saudi Pro League champion be decided?

With this in mind, they could lineup as follows: Marcelo Grohe; Mohamed Al-Thani, Wesley Hoedt, Ali Al-Bulaihi, Saad Yaslam; Unai Hernández, Vincent Sierro, Yacine Adli, Josh Brownhill; Yannick Carrasco, Hammam Al Hammami.

Al Nassr predicted lineup vs Al Shabab

Despite the recent defeat, Al Nassr have still shown themselves to be one of the best teams in the Saudi Pro League. However, head coach Jorge Jesus will be without Raghid Alaa Najjar, Mubarak Buainain, and Sami Al-Najei due to injuries. Even so, he still has his biggest stars available, with Cristiano Ronaldo remaining the undisputed leader. Facing a fragile defense, they could have the perfect opportunity to shine.

Considering this, Al Nassr could play as follows: Bento Krepski; Nawaf Boushal, Mohamed Simakan, Abdulelah Al-Amri, Iñigo Martinez; Abdullah Alkhaibari, Marcelo Brozovic; Kingsley Coman, João Félix, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo.

Advertisement
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
Jorge Jesus explains why Brazil move collapsed before joining Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Jorge Jesus explains why Brazil move collapsed before joining Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr

Jorge Jesus revealed the details on how, prior to turning Cristiano Ronaldo's coach at Al Nassr, his move to the Brazil national team collapsed.

Harry Kane matches Messi’s single-season Champions League goal mark, but Cristiano Ronaldo still holds record

Harry Kane matches Messi’s single-season Champions League goal mark, but Cristiano Ronaldo still holds record

Harry Kane matched Lionel Messi’s single-season UEFA Champions League goal mark, although Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the top.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son’s future in focus as he reportedly makes decision between playing with his father at Al-Nassr and Europe return, with five giants interested

Cristiano Ronaldo’s son’s future in focus as he reportedly makes decision between playing with his father at Al-Nassr and Europe return, with five giants interested

While Al-Nassr continues to build its project, the presence of a global icon like Ronaldo adds a unique layer to every decision surrounding his family. At the same time, the rising profile of his son has drawn attention far beyond the Middle East.

Cristiano Ronaldo under serious pressure as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal surge shakes title race: When would Saudi Pro League champion be decided?

Cristiano Ronaldo under serious pressure as Karim Benzema’s Al-Hilal surge shakes title race: When would Saudi Pro League champion be decided?

As Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal push toward the finish line, the balance of power has begun to shift, raising tension across the league.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo