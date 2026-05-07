Kylian Mbappé could be ready to face Barcelona as Real Madrid star has reportedly passed his medical exams

Amid a disappointing season for Real Madrid, Kylian Mbappé has still managed to establish as one of the best forwards in the world. However, a muscle tear initially appeared to bring his season to an end, weakening the scoring side. After several weeks on the sidelines, the French striker could now be ready to face Barcelona. As per a recent report, he has reportedly passed medical tests, nearing him to a return on field.

According to Abraham P. Romero, via El Mundo ES, Kylian Mbappé has passed the tests carried out by Real Madrid. Not only did he complete part of the group training session, but he also performed individual work, gym sessions, and physiotherapy exercises. Following these positive developments, the French forward could be ready to play against Barcelona, either as a starter or from the bench, providing a major boost to the team’s attack.

Kylian Mbappé is facing heavy criticism. Despite this, he has remained a key figure in the attack, scoring 41 goals in 41 matches and standing as the team’s top scorer this season. However, his lack of chemistry with Vinicius Jr. has raised serious doubts over whether bringing him back immediately is the best option, or if they should instead rely on Gonzalo García, who appears to have a stronger understanding with the Brazilian star, who is already in full physical condition.

Despite the growing doubts, Mbappé’s presence for Los Blancos could be completely decisive, as Vinicius Jr. has shown he is capable of adapting his game and contributing creatively. Far from being an easy match, they are chasing a crucial victory to prevent Barcelona from clinching the LaLiga title in El Clásico. Because of this, head coach Álvaro Arbeloa could indeed count on his presence, whether as a starter or from the bench.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid runs with the ball while under pressure from Ricardo Rodriguez of Real Betis.

Real Madrid’s Álvaro Arbeloa still face six key absentees vs. Barcelona

Throughout the 2025–26 season, Real Madrid have faced a major problem: Injuries. Neither under Xabi Alonso nor Álvaro Arbeloa did the team manage to improve in this area, with several key players ruled out for long stretches of the campaign. Although Thibaut Courtois and Kylian Mbappé now appear set to join the squad that will face Barcelona, Los Blancos still have six major absences that could significantly affect the team.

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Head coach Álvaro Arbeloa will be unable to rely on Arda Güler, Éder Militão, Rodrygo Goes, Dani Ceballos, Dani Carvajal, and Ferland Mendy, as all are dealing with serious injuries. Because of this, the team will be forced to make adjustments to the rotation, likely repeating the lineup that impressed against RCD Espanyol, with only Mbappé and Courtois remaining as doubts. Nevertheless, much of the hope is placed on Vinicius Jr., who arrives in excellent form.