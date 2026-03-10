Trending topics:
Kylian Mbappé recovery on a good path as Real Madrid coach Álvaro Arbeloa shares positive update on the Frenchman

Daniel Villar Pardo

By Daniel Villar Pardo

Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappe and head coach Álvaro Arbeloa.
Kylian Mbappé stands as the undisputed leader of Real Madrid, shining at the offensive level as the team’s top scorer. Nevertheless, he suffered an injury to his left knee that has kept him out of the last matches and even left him out of the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 game vs. Manchester City. Along with this, the Frenchman has been surrounded by speculation about a serious injury, leading coach Álvaro Arbeloa to give a positive update on his condition.

In the press conference prior to the game between Real Madrid vs. Manchester City, Álvaro Arbeloa gave positive news about Mbappé’s recovery: He is much better. It is something to take day by day. This whole week has been very positive, he has returned with great sensations and every day he is better. We are expecting him back very soon. With this in mind, the Frenchman could have chances of playing in the second leg, making an expected comeback.

Following Arbeloa’s statements, the supposed partial tear of Mbappé’s posterior cruciate ligament could be ruled out, relieving the fans. With this, Real Madrid could gain an offensive boost, as only Vinicius Jr., Gonzalo Garcia, and Brahim Diaz remain effective scorers to defeat the Citizens, which seems insufficient to lead the series. Despite this, Kylian’s return could be handled with caution, with evaluations occurring week by week.

Amid Kylian’s absence for the first leg against the Citizens, coach Arbeloa could place all his hopes on Vinicius Jr., who should lead the scoring effort. Nevertheless, Federico Valverde and Aurélien Tchouaméni could also be key contributors, just as they have been in previous games. Additionally, Los Blancos might even settle for a draw, trusting that Mbappé will make the difference in the second leg.

Real Madrid injury crisis worsens CL clash vs. Manchester City

Although Kylian Mbappé is progressing positively in his recovery, he remains out of the first-leg game vs. Manchester City, as he has not managed to reach his peak form. Far from being the only absence, Real Madrid are suffering a crisis of injuries to several stars that complicate their series in the Champions League Round of 16. With this in mind, coach Arbeloa will be forced to make changes in his lineup.

Not only is Mbappé ruled out for the first-leg clash, but also Jude Bellingham, Eder Militao, David Alaba, Daniel Ceballos, Rodrygo Goes, and Álvaro Carreras. For that reason, the coach may opt for Brahim Diaz or Gonzalo Garcia, and Ferland Mendy in the starting lineup. Nonetheless, Carreras may be able to play in the second leg, alongside the Frenchman, giving Los Blancos high hopes for the second leg at Etihad Stadium.

Vinicius Jr. among three Real Madrid stars on yellow card tightrope

Along with the seven absences due to injury, Real Madrid could even lose more players to compete against Manchester City in the second leg at the Etihad Stadium. Vinicius Jr., Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Dean Huijsen could miss the next Champions League game due to yellow card accumulation if they are booked in the match.

