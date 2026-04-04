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How to watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona match in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

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Hansi Flick Manager of FC Barcelona (L) and Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid
© Denis Doyle/Getty ImagesHansi Flick Manager of FC Barcelona (L) and Diego Simeone, Head Coach of Atletico de Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 3:00pm ET / 12:00pm PT • Saturday, April 4, 2026
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

La Liga’s title race delivers a must-watch clash this weekend as Barcelona looks to tighten their grip on first place, entering the matchup with a four-point advantage over Real Madrid and full control of the standings. But the spotlight shifts to Atletico Madrid, who return to action motivated after a tough 3-2 loss in the Madrid derby.

The Aleti are aiming to bounce back against the league leaders in what shapes up as a defining moment in the title chase. With Barcelona focused on protecting its edge and Atletico desperate to regain momentum, this high-stakes showdown has all the ingredients of a thriller—don’t miss it.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
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Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
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If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
SEE MORE: Schedule of Spanish La Liga games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
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Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
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EDITORS’ PICKS
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Raphinha’s injury is ‘nobody’s fault’ according to Barcelona manager Flick, despite Laporta’s complaint to FIFA

Hansi Flick chose to not blame anyone for Raphinha's injury, unlike Barcelona president Joan Laporta, who complained about FIFA's calendar.

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Mbappe, Vinicius top La Liga salary ranking at $37M as Real Madrid outpace Barcelona

Real Madrid have the highest salaries in La Liga, ahead of Barcelona, with Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior at the top.

Barcelona president Laporta complains to FIFA over Raphinha injury on Brazil duty

Barcelona president Laporta complains to FIFA over Raphinha injury on Brazil duty

Raphinha suffered an injury while playing for Brazil, prompting a response from Barcelona president Joan Laporta directed at FIFA.

Hansi Flick could face a setback as Frenkie de Jong’s presence in Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid is doubtful

Hansi Flick could face a setback as Frenkie de Jong’s presence in Barcelona vs Atlético Madrid is doubtful

Although Barcelona are already dealing with Raphinha’s injury, Hansi Flick could face yet another absence. Ahead of the match vs. Atlético Madrid, Frenkie de Jong’s availability remains uncertain, worrying the fans.

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