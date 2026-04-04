How to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Port Vale on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Chelsea vs Port Vale
|WHAT
|FA Cup
|WHEN
|12:45pm ET / 9:15am PT • Saturday, April 4, 2026
|WHERE
|ESPN+
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
All attention shifts to the FA Cup quarterfinals as Chelsea face Port Vale in a classic David vs. Goliath clash. The Blues, already out of the Champions League and struggling to keep pace in the Premier League race for European places, view this tournament as their clearest path to silverware.
Meanwhile, Port Vale arrive as underdogs from League One, battling near the bottom of the table but fueled by the opportunity to deliver a season-defining upset and etch their name into cup history.
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+
, you can watch Chelsea vs Port Vale and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.