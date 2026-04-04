How to watch Chelsea vs Port Vale in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 FA Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Chelsea vs Port Vale on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Chelsea vs Port Vale WHAT FA Cup WHEN 12:45pm ET / 9:15am PT • Saturday, April 4, 2026

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

All attention shifts to the FA Cup quarterfinals as Chelsea face Port Vale in a classic David vs. Goliath clash. The Blues, already out of the Champions League and struggling to keep pace in the Premier League race for European places, view this tournament as their clearest path to silverware.

Meanwhile, Port Vale arrive as underdogs from League One, battling near the bottom of the table but fueled by the opportunity to deliver a season-defining upset and etch their name into cup history.

More details on how to watch With With ESPN+ , you can watch Chelsea vs Port Vale and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

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How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide , which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

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