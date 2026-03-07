How to watch Atlas vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Atlas vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Atlas vs Chivas WHAT Liga MX WHEN 8:05 PM ET / 5:05 PM PT • Satuday, March 7, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

One of Mexican soccer’s fiercest rivalries returns this weekend in Liga MX as Chivas Guadalajara and Atlas renew the heated Derby Tapatio with both sides chasing crucial points. Chivas opened the campaign with six straight wins but have stumbled with back-to-back losses to Cruz Azul and Toluca.

These results increase the urgency to rebound and stay near the top of the table. Atlas arrive with momentum after a key victory over Club Tijuana lifted them to 16 points, setting the stage for another high-stakes showdown between Guadalajara rivals determined to strengthen their place in the standings.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream , you can watch Atlas vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.

Advertisement

Advertisement

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

Advertisement

Advertisement

SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN , allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Advertisement