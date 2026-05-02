Cristiano Ronaldo and Al-Nassr get the last laugh as Al-Ahli’s Merih Demiral hit with four heavy penalties after controversial behavior and Saudi Pro League bias remarks

The tension between Cristiano Ronaldo and Merih Demiral spilled far beyond the pitch in a heated Saudi Pro League clash that left both camps talking long after the final whistle. As Al-Nassr celebrated another crucial step toward the title, Al-Ahli was left frustrated, with emotions boiling over dramatically.

The match itself ended in a 2-0 victory for Al-Nassr, a result that tightened its grip on the top of the table and pushed it closer to domestic glory. Ronaldo once again stood at the center of the narrative, reaching 970 career goals and reinforcing his influence in decisive moments.

However, what followed the final whistle quickly overshadowed the result. Demiral, visibly frustrated, confronted opponents and made gestures toward the crowd that intensified an already charged atmosphere.

The defender even paraded his AFC Champions League medal in front of the home supporters, later doubling down on social media with a pointed message. “For the first time, there is a Champions League medal in their stadium,” he wrote, a remark that only fueled the rivalry further.

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His frustration had been building throughout the match, particularly over refereeing decisions that he believed had gone against his team. “It looks clear referees help Al-Nassr, they want them to win,” the experienced defender said, making his stance unmistakably clear.

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see also Cristiano Ronaldo on verge of finally ending trophyless Saudi Pro League stint: How many wins does he need and when could Al-Nassr clinch title?

Social media provocation and growing rivalry

Demiral’s comments did not stop there, as he questioned the integrity of officiating in strong terms. “I swear to God, the refereeing is just unbelievable… they are constantly trying to help Al-Nassr win titles,” he added, reflecting the growing tension surrounding the fixture.

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These claims echoed previous frustrations from within Al-Ahli, where players and officials had already raised concerns about decisions in recent weeks. The narrative of perceived bias has lingered, and this latest episode pushed it firmly into the spotlight again.

Meanwhile, Al-Nassr’s camp remained focused on the result. The club’s consistent performances and commanding lead in the standings have placed it in a dominant position, regardless of the external noise.

see also Cristiano Ronaldo’s club record falls as teammate Joao Felix breaks Al-Nassr legend’s longstanding Saudi Pro League mark

Demiral’s harsh punishment revealed

The fallout from the derby did not take long to arrive, as Saudi soccer authorities issued a series of punishments directed at Demiral. The disciplinary committee handed down multiple sanctions linked to his behavior during and after the match. Thus, Demiral has been hit with four separate penalties, confirming that his actions had crossed disciplinary lines.

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Merih Demiral of Al Ahli speaks with referee Ilgiz Tantashev

The sanctions included a one-match suspension and a total fine of 175,000 riyals ($46,666), broken down across multiple violations. These ranged from media misconduct (100,000 riyals – $26,666) and inciting public opinion to provoking opposing fans (50,000 riyals – $13,333) and causing damage to stadium property (15,000 riyals – $4,000).