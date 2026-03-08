How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Rangers vs Celtic on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Rangers vs Celtic WHAT Scottish Cup WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, March 8, 2026

WHERE ESPN+ STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stakes couldn’t be higher when Celtic and Rangers collide once again in the legendary Old Firm, a showdown that feels like a semifinal before the actual semifinal. The Glasgow rivals have been separated by the slimmest margin all season in the Scottish Premiership standings, with Celtic holding 58 points and Rangers right behind at 57.

The situation of both makes this clash a true toss-up between two sides carrying similar momentum. With a spot in the next round on the line and pride always part of the equation in this rivalry, expect intensity from the opening whistle—this is the kind of match fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch With ESPN+, you can watch Rangers vs Celtic and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.

Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.

If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming.

Free resources for you Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.

