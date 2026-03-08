How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish Cup

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Rangers vs Celtic on US television and via legal streaming:
|WHO
|Rangers vs Celtic
|WHAT
|Scottish Cup
|WHEN
|9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, March 8, 2026
|WHERE
|ESPN+
|STREAM
|WATCH NOW
Match Overview
The stakes couldn’t be higher when Celtic and Rangers collide once again in the legendary Old Firm, a showdown that feels like a semifinal before the actual semifinal. The Glasgow rivals have been separated by the slimmest margin all season in the Scottish Premiership standings, with Celtic holding 58 points and Rangers right behind at 57.
The situation of both makes this clash a true toss-up between two sides carrying similar momentum. With a spot in the next round on the line and pride always part of the equation in this rivalry, expect intensity from the opening whistle—this is the kind of match fans won’t want to miss.
More details on how to watch
With ESPN+
, you can watch Rangers vs Celtic Forest and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule
to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN
, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs
for streaming soccer.