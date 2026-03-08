Trending topics:
wst logo
connect with us
Scottish Cup
Comments

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish Cup

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Follow us on Google!
Mikey Moore of Rangers
© Ian MacNicol/Getty ImagesMikey Moore of Rangers
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Rangers vs Celtic on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Rangers vs Celtic
WHAT Scottish Cup
WHEN 9:00am ET / 6:00am PT • Sunday, March 8, 2026
WHERE ESPN+
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

The stakes couldn’t be higher when Celtic and Rangers collide once again in the legendary Old Firm, a showdown that feels like a semifinal before the actual semifinal. The Glasgow rivals have been separated by the slimmest margin all season in the Scottish Premiership standings, with Celtic holding 58 points and Rangers right behind at 57.

The situation of both makes this clash a true toss-up between two sides carrying similar momentum. With a spot in the next round on the line and pride always part of the equation in this rivalry, expect intensity from the opening whistle—this is the kind of match fans won’t want to miss.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Rangers vs Celtic Forest and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Advertisement
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
Advertisement
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Free resources for you

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
Advertisement
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
200+ Channels & Local Sports
200+ Channels & Local Sports
  • Price: Plans starting at $14.99/mo (Latino)
  • Watch Ligue 1, Copa Libertadores & World Cup Qualifiers
Browse Offers
Every MLS Match in One Place
Every MLS Match in One Place
  • Price: $12.99/mo (Now included with standard subscription)
  • Watch every MLS regular season game, Playoffs & Leagues Cup
Browse Offers
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
Many Sports & ESPN Originals
  • Price: $11.99/mo (or ESPN Unlimited for $29.99/mo)
  • Features LaLiga, Bundesliga, FA Cup & NWSL
Browse Offers
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
2,000+ Soccer Games Per Year
  • Price: Starting at $8.99/mo
  • Features Champions League, Serie A & Europa League
Browse Offers
Home of the Premier League
Home of the Premier League
  • Price: Starting at $10.99/mo
  • 175+ Exclusive EPL matches per season
Browse Offers
EDITORS’ PICKS
How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish Premiership

Celtic and Rangers face each other in Matchday 21 of the 2025/26 Scottish Premiership. Here’s everything you need to know to watch the showdown on TV or stream it live for free in the United States.

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish League Cup

How to watch Celtic vs Rangers the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 Scottish League Cup

Celtic will clash with Rangers in the 2025/2026 Scottish League Cup semifinals. Here’s how fans in the United States can watch the match live on TV or stream it online.

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Scottish Premiership

How to watch Rangers vs Celtic in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2024/2025 Scottish Premiership

Rangers will face Celtic in Matchday 2 of the 2024/2025 Scottish Premiership second stage. Here’s how you can watch the match on TV or stream it live for free in the USA.

How to watch Atlas vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

How to watch Atlas vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Atlas receive Chivas during Matchday 10 of the Liga MX Liga MX Clausura 2026 season. Below is all the essential information ahead of this matchup, including kickoff times and complete broadcast coverage for TV and streaming options available in the United States.

World Soccer Talk © 2025. Made in Florida.

World Soccer Talk, like Futbol Sites, is a company owned by Better Collective. All rights reserved. World Soccer Talk is reader-supported and may earn a commission through our partner links.

Better Collective Logo