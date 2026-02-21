How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:

WHO Cruz Azul vs Chivas WHAT Liga MX WHEN 10:05 PM ET / 7:05 PM PT • Saturday, February 21, 2026 WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

It’s a marquee showdown in Liga MX as two title contenders collide with early-season momentum on the line. Cruz Azul enter the clash sitting on 13 points and playing some of the most dynamic attacking soccer in the league, surging up the standings behind a red-hot offense.

But their toughest test yet comes against a surging Chivas Guadalajara side that has rattled off six straight wins, including an emotional derby victory over Club America last Matchday. With both clubs firmly in the title conversation, this heavyweight battle could send an early statement about who truly belongs at the top.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games.

DirecTV Stream offers a free trial.

DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.

If you're abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service.

Useful links

