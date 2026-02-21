Trending topics:
How to watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2026 Liga MX Clausura Tournament

Leonardo Herrera

By Leonardo Herrera

Omar Govea of Chivas
© Simon Barber/Getty ImagesOmar Govea of Chivas
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Cruz Azul vs Chivas
WHAT Liga MX
WHEN 10:05 PM ET / 7:05 PM PT • Saturday, February 21, 2026
WHERE DirecTV Stream, Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network, Univision, TUDN, Amazon Prime Video and ViX
STREAM FREE TRIAL

Match Overview

It’s a marquee showdown in Liga MX as two title contenders collide with early-season momentum on the line. Cruz Azul enter the clash sitting on 13 points and playing some of the most dynamic attacking soccer in the league, surging up the standings behind a red-hot offense.

But their toughest test yet comes against a surging Chivas Guadalajara side that has rattled off six straight wins, including an emotional derby victory over Club America last Matchday. With both clubs firmly in the title conversation, this heavyweight battle could send an early statement about who truly belongs at the top.

More details about watching the game on DirecTV Stream

With DirecTV Stream, you can watch Cruz Azul vs Chivas and tons more Liga MX games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, smartphone, tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Fire Stick as well as Google TV, Samsung and Peloton.
DirecTV Stream offers a free trial, and often shares with you a variety of different packages to choose from, so you can pick what suits you the best. That also includes packages filled with sports other than soccer including NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL and more.
DirecTV Stream has 140+ channels of live TV and unlimited DVR. That includes all of the most important soccer-related channels such as NBC, FOX, ESPN, TNT, CBS as well as more niche soccer channels including FOX Deportes, Telemundo, Univision, TUDN and GolTV.
DirecTV Stream soccer schedule
SEE MORE: Schedule of Liga MX games on US TV and streaming

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.

Useful links

Courtesy of World Soccer Talk, download a complimentary copy of The Ultimate Soccer TV And Streaming Guide, which features details on where to watch all of the leagues from around the world on US TV and streaming.
To find out when soccer games are on, download the free Soccer TV Schedules App which includes listings of all of the live soccer matches available in the United States (available on Apple iOS devices and Android devices).
