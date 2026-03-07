Trending topics:
MLS
DC United vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Game underway in the 2026 MLS season (0-0)

Alejandro Lopez Vega

By Alejandro Lopez Vega

DC United forward Tai Baribo and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.
© Scott Taetsch/Dustin Markland/Getty ImagesDC United forward Tai Baribo and Inter Miami star Lionel Messi.

DC United and Inter Miami are tied 0-0 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The clash is part of Matchday 3 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, and the spotlight is on Lionel Messi, drawing the attention of the 70,000 fans in the stadium.

Inter Miami come off their first official win of the year, overturning the score against Orlando City thanks to a brace from Messi, recovering from the tough defeat against Los Angeles FC in the season opener. Now they face the challenge of extending that streak and climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

On the other side, DC United won their first match of the tournament against Philadelphia Union but then fell on the road to Austin FC in Texas. That puts them in the same position as Inter Miami in the MLS standings, setting the stage for an exciting encounter in Baltimore.

The match has kicked off!

DC United and Inter Miami are now underway.

Inter Miami’s upcoming matches

After facing DC United, the Herons will have little rest, as they will make their debut in the Round of 16 of the Concacaf Champions Cup against Nashville SC at Geodis Park on Wednesday. A week later, they will play the second leg at Chase Stadium, while in between those matches, they will visit Charlotte FC next Saturday in MLS.

Inter Miami add a new player

In the hours leading up to Saturday’s match against DC United, the Herons confirmed an addition to Javier Mascherano’s squad. “Inter Miami CF announced today it has signed defender Cesar Abadia-Reda on a short-term agreement from the Club’s MLS NEXT Pro side Inter Miami CF II,” the club said in a statement.

The left back will be available for today’s match against D.C. United at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Maryland,” the Herons added. “The defender is signed on a short-term agreement for the first time this season and overall second time, after featuring in the matchday squad for Inter Miami’s draw at home against FC Cincinnati last July.”

Lionel Messi approaches 900 career goals

Last Sunday, in the victory against Orlando City, Lionel Messi scored a brace, bringing his total to 898 goals in his professional career across Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain, Inter Miami, and the Argentina national team. If he scores two or more goals this Saturday, he will become only the second player in history to reach 900 official goals, after Cristiano Ronaldo.

The stadium for this match

DC United will not play this Saturday at Audi Stadium, as they usually do. This time, they have moved to Baltimore to host the game at M&T Bank Stadium, where the capacity is much larger (71,000 spectators compared to 20,000). This will allow a bigger crowd of fans to see Lionel Messi in action.

Confirmed lineup for Inter Miami

Head coach Javier Mascherano has selected the following XI to face DC United: Dayne St. Clair; Facundo Mura, Maximiliano Falcon, Micael Silva, Noah Allen; Mateo Silvetti, Rodrigo De Paul, Yannick Bright, Telasco Segovia; Lionel Messi, German Berterame.

Confirmed lineup for DC United

For Saturday’s clash against Inter Miami, head coach Rene Weiler has selected the following XI: Sean Johnson; Silvan Hefti, Lucas Bartlett, Kye Rowles, Keisuke Kurokawa; Joao Peglow, Brandon Servania, Matti Peltola, Jackson Hopkins; Gabriel Pirani, Tai Baribo.

Kickoff time and how to watch

DC United and Inter Miami's game will begin at 4:30 PM (ET).

You can watch the MLS match live on MLS Season Pass.

Inter Miami visit DC United in MLS

Welcome to our live blog of the match between DC United and Inter Miami in Major League Soccer. Stay with us for all the key information about this clash, and once the game kicks off, for minute-by-minute updates.

