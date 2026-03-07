DC United vs. Inter Miami LIVE Updates: Game underway in the 2026 MLS season (0-0)

DC United and Inter Miami are tied 0-0 at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore. The clash is part of Matchday 3 of the 2026 Major League Soccer season, and the spotlight is on Lionel Messi, drawing the attention of the 70,000 fans in the stadium.

Inter Miami come off their first official win of the year, overturning the score against Orlando City thanks to a brace from Messi, recovering from the tough defeat against Los Angeles FC in the season opener. Now they face the challenge of extending that streak and climbing the Eastern Conference standings.

On the other side, DC United won their first match of the tournament against Philadelphia Union but then fell on the road to Austin FC in Texas. That puts them in the same position as Inter Miami in the MLS standings, setting the stage for an exciting encounter in Baltimore.