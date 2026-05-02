Dani Carvajal could be out for the season at Real Madrid, with the World Cup at serious risk

What was already a very bad season for Dani Carvajal could get even worse after the latest injury news. This all but rules out the right back from playing again for Real Madrid, which also makes his World Cup participation with Spain look even less likely.

Real Madrid confirmed the injury in an official statement: “After the tests carried out on our player Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a fracture of the distal phalanx of the fifth toe on his right foot. Pending evolution.”

This injury likely ends his season, as the expected recovery time is two to four weeks. Even if he could return sooner, he was already a backup in Álvaro Arbeloa’s team. Not being able to get on the field also raises even more doubts about his World Cup participation with Spain.

Carvajal likely played his last match for Real Madrid

The sporting side of this news could be softened by saying he might return next season at full strength to compete for a spot. However, there was a decision made by the club’s higher-ups not to keep Carvajal once his contract expires at the end of June, according to Marca.

Arbeloa doesn’t see Carvajal as a priority for the future (Fran Santiago/Getty Images)

His role had already been reduced because of the injuries he has dealt with recently. The torn ACL that ended the previous season also brought more issues than are normally expected when a player recovers from that type of injury.

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What is unfortunate about Carvajal’s situation is that he may say goodbye to the fans without being able to be with the team, even though he has worn the captain’s armband for many matches. It feels unfair that a player who scored the winning goal in a Champions League final has to leave this way.

Carvajal’s season with Real Madrid

The numbers show how much his role was reduced with Arbeloa as manager, with reports also saying the two were not in the best relationship. Carvajal has played just 20 matches this season, with no goals, 14 in La Liga, one in the Copa del Rey, and five in the Champions League.