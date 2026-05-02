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Lionel Messi hits eight total direct free-kick goals for Inter Miami: How many has Cristiano Ronaldo scored for Al-Nassr?

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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Cristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)
© Getty ImagesCristiano Ronaldo (left) and Lionel Messi (right)

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi continue to shape soccer narratives even as they move deeper into the later stages of their careers, with both Al-Nassr and Inter Miami still heavily influenced by their presence. The latter’s set-piece output has drawn particular attention, prompting comparisons with Cristiano Ronaldo’s record in the Saudi Pro League.

The Argentine has now scored eight direct free-kick goals for Inter Miami, a figure that underlines his continued precision from set pieces in MLS. The milestone includes goals in high-pressure matches such as the late strike against Philadelphia Union and decisive contributions during the club’s strong 2024 campaign.

According to Messivsronaldo.app, Messi’s total reflects sustained accuracy since joining the club, while outlets likeESPN and BBC Sport have highlighted several of his most memorable efforts, including a curling free kick against Nashville. One report described a “vintage” strike in a key match, emphasizing how even in North America, he remains a specialist in decisive moments.

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BBC Sport noted the quality of one of his set-piece goals, describing it as “vintage” in execution. That level of consistency has made him a constant threat whenever the Herons earn a set-piece opportunity.

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF takes a free kick to score his team’s fourth goal during the MLS match.

Ronaldo’s free-kick record in Saudi Arabia

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, has scored five direct free-kick goals for Al-Nassr, showcasing his continued effectiveness from distance even after moving to the Saudi Pro League. His goals include memorable strikes against Abha, Damac, Al-Fayha , and Al-Tai, with some arriving in dominant team performances, as per Messivsronaldo.app.

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One of his standout moments came in April 2024 when he scored two free kicks in a single match against Abha, highlighting his ability to dictate games from set pieces. Earlier efforts included a long-range free kick against Damac and another powerful strike against Al-Feiha in a convincing win.

ronaldo free kick

Cristiano Ronaldo of Al Nasr takes a free kick

Ronaldo’s consistency in these moments has been widely documented, with analysts pointing out his continued threat from distance even as his role at Al-Nassr evolves. His technique remains a major weapon whenever the team is awarded a set piece in dangerous areas.

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Eternal comparison between two icons

With Messi at eight and Ronaldo at five direct free-kick goals for their current clubs, the comparison naturally becomes part of the broader debate around their late-career output. Both players continue to influence matches through moments that require precision rather than volume.

Lionel Messi has scored 8 direct free-kick goals for Inter Miami

Lionel Messi has scored 8 direct free-kick goals for Inter Miami

Messi’s free-kick success has often come in tighter, more controlled game states, while Ronaldo’s goals have frequently arrived in matches where Al-Nassr dominates possession and territory. The difference reflects not only style but also tactical environments at Inter Miami and Al-Nassr. Still, both players maintain elite standards when given opportunities, reinforcing why they remain central figures for their clubs.

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