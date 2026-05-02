Cristiano Ronaldo reunion twist as Jose Mourinho drops 11-word response to post-2026 World Cup Portugal job amid Real Madrid return links

Cristiano Ronaldo and Jose Mourinho have recently found themselves linked in the same narrative, with fresh speculation suggesting a possible reunion at international level. With Portugal potentially entering a new era after the 2026 World Cup, speculation has begun to grow around a reunion that once defined an era at Real Madrid.

Earlier reports have suggested that Cristiano Ronaldo could reunite with Mourinho more than a decade after their time together at Santiago Bernabeu. The possibility centers around the Portugal national team, with current manager Roberto Martinez approaching the end of his contract after the 2026 World Cup.

According to ESPN’s February report, Mourinho is seen as a leading candidate to take over the national team once that transition occurs. The scenario has added weight due to the boss’ long-standing connection with Portuguese soccer and his previously expressed desire to coach at international tournaments.

The 63-year-old has usually openly spoken about his ambition to lead a national team on the biggest stage. In a previous statement, he made his intentions clear about wanting to experience international competition at the highest level. “I want to play a European Championship or a World Cup and unite a country around a team, as I have already done many times with the clubs,” he said, via Corriere Dello Sport.

Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica, looks on prior to the UEFA Champions League.

see also Real Madrid face deadline in José Mourinho race as Benfica release clause has expiration date

Mourinho’s response to Portugal speculation

Despite the growing rumors, the current Benfica manager has recently addressed the possibility of taking over a national team role, offering a measured response that reflects his current priorities. While he did not shut the door completely, he made it clear that the timing is not right for such a move.

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“It’s not the right time yet to coach a national team,” Mourinho said when asked about the speculation. He expanded on his reasoning with a glimpse into his mindset. “I do think about it, but I also think about my life without club football… I can’t imagine my life without all of that,” he explained, emphasizing his attachment to the rhythm of club management.

Jose Mourinho coached Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013.

Those comments suggest that while the idea of managing Portugal remains appealing, his immediate focus stays with day-to-day coaching responsibilities.

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see also José Mourinho overlooks Spain as a World Cup contender while praising Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil

Real Madrid links add another twist

Adding further complexity to the situation are reports linking Mourinho with a return to Real Madrid. The Spanish giant is searching for stability, and his name has emerged as a serious option to lead a new project.

Kylian Mbappe of Real Madrid speaks to Jose Mourinho, Head Coach of Benfica.

Mourinho has publicly played down those rumors, stating that no direct contact has been made. Still, the interest highlights how his profile continues to command attention at the highest level of the game.

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For Portugal, this creates uncertainty. If club opportunities arise, Mourinho may choose to delay any move into international management, even if the role appeals to him in the long run.