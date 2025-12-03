Trending topics:
La Liga
How to watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid in the USA: Live Stream and TV for 2025/2026 La Liga

By Leonardo Herrera

Jude Bellingham of Real Madrid
© David Ramos/Getty ImagesJude Bellingham of Real Madrid
Here are all of the details of where you can watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid on US television and via legal streaming:
WHO Athletic Club vs Real Madrid
WHAT Spanish LaLiga
WHEN 1:00pm ET / 10:00pm PT • Wednesday, December 3, 2025
WHERE ESPN+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and ESPN Deportes
STREAM WATCH NOW

Match Overview

Real Madrid head into this latest edition of the “Old Classic” knowing the pressure is sky-high after a costly draw with Girona knocked them off the La Liga summit, leaving Kylian Mbappe and his squad locked in on a result that can restore their place at the top.

Athletic Club arrive as the wild card in this matchup—an inconsistent but fearless group pushing for a European berth and eager to spoil Madrid’s plans against a historic foe. With both teams carrying plenty to prove, make sure you’re locked in for this one so you don’t miss a moment of the action.

More details on how to watch

With ESPN+, you can watch Athletic Club vs Real Madrid and tons more soccer games. With the legal streaming service, you can watch the game on your computer, Apple, Android, and Amazon Fire devices, Roku, Samsung Smart TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Oculus Go.
Now with ESPN+, you can stream Bundesliga, LaLiga, FA Cup, Eredivisie, NWSL, USL and more.
ESPN+ is only $10.99/month.
Even better, ESPN is now offering The Disney Bundle that includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ for only $14.99 per month. Not only do you get all of the soccer with ESPN+, but you also get hit movies and TV shows with Hulu AND you get Disney+ that features Star Wars, Marvel movies, Disney movies and shows, films from Pixar and feature documentaries from National Geographic.
In addition to all of the soccer coverage, ESPN+ also includes UFC, MLB, MLS, NHL, select PGA TOUR golf, Top Rank Boxing, cricket and Grand Slam tennis from Wimbledon to the US Open and Australian Open. Plus you get instant access to your favorite college sports like football, basketball, lacrosse, softball and more.
There’s also the daily ESPN FC show, 30 For 30 documentaries, exclusive access to studio programs and more.
If you’re planning to follow more games on this platform, you can check out the full ESPN+ soccer schedule to stay up to date with upcoming matches available via the service.
How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you’re abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) in order to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out World Soccer Talk’s guide to the best VPNs for streaming soccer.
