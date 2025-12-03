Trending topics:
Manuel Neuer set to retire? Germany legend opens up on future as Bayern Munich contract nears end

dante gonzalez

By Dante Gonzalez

Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern München.
Manuel Neuer of FC Bayern München.

Manuel Neuer, one of the greatest goalkeepers in soccer history, has maintained an elite level for more than 14 years guarding Bayern Munich’s net. Now 39, and with his contract at the Bavarian club set to expire at the end of the 2025–26 season, the Germany legend has opened up about what comes next.

Since arriving from Schalke 04, Neuer has shared the goalkeeping role with several teammates at Bayern. Still, whether they were seasoned veterans or emerging prospects, none managed to unseat him as the undisputed starter. He has held his place among the elite for over a decade, but now Father Time has become the newest challenge in his career, with retirement looming on the horizon.

While speaking with Sky Sports Germany, Neuer was asked about his contract situation, and the legendary keeper was direct with his message: “I would like to take my time with that. It’s really about taking the moment to say, okay, how is my body doing? What’s my health like? Does it make sense to continue? I need a bit more time.

Euro 2024 ended up being his final tournament and the last set of matches he played for the Germany national team, closing with the controversial 2-1 quarterfinal defeat to Spain. With Bayern Munich, the pattern hasn’t changed much, as coach Vincent Kompany has only subbed him off in one Bundesliga match to give minutes to rising prospect Jonas Urbig.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal goes round Manuel Neuer of Bayern Munich to score his team&#039;s third goal in the UEFA Champions League.

Gabriel Martinelli goes round Manuel Neuer to score Arsenal's third goal in the UEFA Champions League.

In the UEFA Champions League, he remains Bayern’s undisputed starter, with no signs of his performance level dropping. Still, during the 2024–25 season, Neuer dealt with a muscle-fiber tear, a fractured rib, and a thigh issue, sidelining him for a combined 91 days across different stretches. He missed 15 matches, giving Urbig a chance to step in, and with his contract winding down, his fitness has become a major factor in his final decision.

Is Vincent Kompany open to join Manchester City? Bayern Munich coach drops bold stance on his future

Is Vincent Kompany open to join Manchester City? Bayern Munich coach drops bold stance on his future

Bayern legend Matthäus addresses Neuer’s future

Neuer’s comments about his physical condition not only leave the door open for a potential exit from Bayern Munich, but also for retirement as he approaches his 40th birthday on February 27, 2026. Regardless of the keeper’s uncertainty, Bayern Munich and Germany legend Lothar Matthäus has a clear stance on his future.

In a column for Sky Sports Germany, Matthäus wrote that he expects Neuer to extend his stay—under the right conditions: “I’m convinced that, from his side, he’ll add another year at Bayern if he stays injury-free. And if his performances are right, that’s also in the club’s best interest.”

