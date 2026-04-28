Christian Pulisic’s Milan and Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona braced for FIFA’s major change in European leagues after 2026 World Cup

Christian Pulisic’s Milan and Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona could soon find themselves at the center of a dramatic new era in soccer after FIFA reportedly began shaping plans for a major change to how domestic leagues operate after the 2026 World Cup. The proposal has already sparked debate across Europe, with supporters, clubs, and league officials weighing the possible consequences.

For years, top European sides have searched for ways to grow their global reach, especially in markets such as the United States, Asia, and Australia. Now, FIFA appears ready to formalize a system that could reshape traditional domestic competition and create new commercial opportunities for the sport’s biggest names.

European soccer has become an increasingly worldwide product, with clubs attracting millions of fans far beyond their home cities. Sides such as Barcelona, Milan, Real Madrid, and Manchester City already tour internationally every summer, filling stadiums and generating major revenue.

According to reliable outlets The Guardian and The Athletic, FIFA believes the demand for meaningful competitive matches outside Europe can no longer be ignored. Instead of resisting the trend, world soccer’s governing body now wants to regulate it carefully.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino.

That demand has been especially visible in North America, where ticket sales for elite clubs remain strong. FIFA also recognizes that the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada, and Mexico could accelerate soccer’s commercial growth even further.

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FIFA’s change that could reshape the game

As a result, European domestic leagues may soon be allowed to play one official league match abroad each season. If approved, it would mark a historic break from tradition, with league fixtures no longer guaranteed to remain inside their own countries.

Host nations would reportedly be capped at five foreign league matches per season, preventing one market from dominating the calendar. FIFA would also retain the final right to approve or reject every request.

That means a future La Liga match involving Barcelona could be staged in Miami, while Serie A could send Milan to play in another overseas venue. Similar ideas were discussed before, but now they appear closer than ever to reality.

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Lamine Yamal of Barcelona

Why Barcelona and Milan are on alert

Lamine Yamal’s Barcelona was previously linked with plans to play Villarreal in Miami, while Milan and Christian Pulisic had explored taking a fixture against Como to Perth, Australia. Both proposals eventually collapsed after resistance from authorities, supporter groups, and soccer stakeholders.

Those failed attempts now look like early tests for a broader movement. If FIFA approves the new framework, these clubs would likely be among the first to revisit overseas league matches because of their huge international fanbases. For stars such as Christian Pulisic and Lamine Yamal, it could also mean playing competitive domestic soccer in front of fans who rarely get the chance to watch them live.

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Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Strict rules would apply

FIFA’s proposal is not a free pass for leagues to move games wherever they want. The Guardian suggests any match would need approval from the domestic federation, the continental confederation, the host country’s federation, the host confederation, and FIFA itself. There would also be protections for supporters and players.

Clubs may need to offer compensation or travel assistance to season-ticket holders who lose a home match. Travel fatigue is another major concern. FIFA is said to be examining workload issues carefully, especially with elite players already facing packed calendars.

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