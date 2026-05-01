Hansi Flick not worried about tying Barcelona’s 100-point La Liga record under Tito Vilanova

Title races are often decided until the final whistle, but that may not apply very well in this case. Barcelona have not secured the La Liga title yet, but they are 11 points ahead of Real Madrid with five matches left. One possible goal could be matching the 100-point record set by Tito Vilanova’s team, but that is not a priority for Hansi Flick this weekend.

Flick said: “We are focused only on the next match. I’m not very good with numbers, but we obviously want to win every match. Our goal is to play at the best level and learn from our mistakes. I’m satisfied with what I’m seeing.”

Barcelona won La Liga in 2012-13 with 100 points under Vilanova, matching what Real Madrid had done the previous year under José Mourinho. For Flick to join that list, Barcelona would have to win all five matches, with Osasuna in Pamplona on Saturday being the first challenge.

Ante Budimir’s danger

Osasuna have had a very good season, which has put them in ninth place, just outside the European qualification spots. They are highly motivated, as there are many teams within a few points of each other. Their main danger is their top forward.

Barcelona must be aware of Osasuna’s main threat Budimir (Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Even if he is not a huge name for those who do not follow Spanish soccer closely, Ante Budimir looks like one of the most feared players in his position with 16 goals, which Flick praised in the press conference.

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Flick said: “We just have this match in mind. We are going to play against a team with a lot of experience, with a great forward like Budimir, a very good team, and a great atmosphere. We must use the spaces and play at the level we had against Getafe.”

Flick thanks the support of the fans

Flick was also thankful for the way the fans have treated him: “It’s an honor for me; people thank me every day. We came here with the goal of winning titles and the atmosphere here is great. We are all one. The feeling is incredible, even when we lose.”