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Lionel Messi on brink of historic landmark in Inter Miami colors against Orlando City in MLS

Martina Alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

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ionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF gestures
© Getty Imagesionel Messi #10 of Inter Miami CF gestures

Lionel Messi and Inter Miami enter another Florida Derby carrying momentum, tension, and a quiet sense of history waiting to be unlocked against Orlando City. The club’s unbeaten run has kept it competitive in MLS, but consistency at its new home stadium remains elusive. Not only that, Messi is about to reach a personal milestone that will highlight how rapidly his influence in the league has risen since he arrived in 2023.

Inter Miami’s start at Nu Stadium has been frustrating, with three consecutive home draws leaving fans waiting for a first win at the venue. Despite that, the team remains unbeaten across multiple competitions, showing resilience even when performances lack finishing quality.

The Florida Derby arrives with both clubs in very different competitive states. Inter Miami sits near the top of the Eastern Conference, while Orlando City is struggling near the lower end of the table after a difficult run of results.

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Still, derby matches often ignore form, and both sides enter with motivation beyond league standings. The Lions have shown occasional sparks in cup competitions, while the Herons carry an 11-match unbeaten streak across all competitions.

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami.

Lionel Messi and Tadeo Allende of Inter Miami.

Messi approaches a major club milestone

Beyond the team narrative, attention naturally turns to Lionel Messi, who is set to reach a significant personal milestone in this match, as per Sofascore‘s data. If he features against Orlando City, he will make his 100th appearance for Inter Miami, marking a symbolic moment in his MLS journey.

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Since joining in July 2023, the Argentine has delivered consistent numbers, registering 85 goals and 43 assists in 99 matches across all competitions. His influence has already reshaped the club’s identity, both on and off the pitch.

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Messi’s strong record vs Orlando City

Orlando City has often struggled to contain Messi, who has built a strong scoring record in this fixture. He has consistently been decisive in derby meetings, scoring eight goals in five matches and often stepping up in decisive moments.

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In one of their most memorable recent encounters, the 38-year-old forward scored twice in a comeback win that reinforced his reputation as the key figure in high-pressure moments. His ability to influence matches late has become a defining feature of his MLS spell.

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