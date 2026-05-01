Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic prompts ex-Man United teammate Antony admission: ‘I was embarrassed’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s continued status as a global soccer star at 41 is no coincidence. It is largely due to his discipline and work ethic. Former Manchester United teammate Antony reflected on that during a recent interview.

“Once in the sauna he joked with me. He showed me his physique and asked if he looked 23 years old. I was even embarrassed because you see the level of care he takes even at almost 40,” Antony recalled in an interview with Globoesporte. “He’s a role model for everyone.”

Antony and Ronaldo were briefly teammates during the Portuguese star’s second stint in England in the 2022-23 season. The young winger had just arrived from Ajax that summer, while CR7 was in the final months of his time at the club before his turbulent exit, which ultimately led to his move to Al Nassr.

At that time, Ronaldo was nearing 38 years old and, just like now, remained in peak physical condition thanks to his strict training, diet, and recovery routines—something consistently praised by his former teammates. Antony, then just 22, was particularly impressed by the experience.

Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates with Antony of Manchester United.

Antony praises Cristiano Ronaldo

It was not only Cristiano Ronaldo’s work ethic that left a lasting impression on Antony, but also the personal relationship they developed during their time together at Manchester United. “Cristiano Ronaldo is a great person, I learned a lot from him,” the Brazilian said in the same interview.

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“He even joked with me once, saying that people think he’s stubborn, but in everyday life he’s very playful,” Antony added. “He talked about life, books, various subjects outside of football. That was good because it helped me disconnect. He would say, ‘Today we’re not going to talk about football.’ And that made us learn other important things.”

Antony does not pick Cristiano Ronaldo as his best-ever teammate

Despite his admiration for Cristiano Ronaldo, when asked about the best player he has played with, Antony chose another star. “I have played with Neymar, with Cristiano too. There are so many, but for me, Neymar. I had the privilege of playing with him. Neymar for me is a star,” Antony said in an interview shared by ESPN.

He also did not name Cristiano Ronaldo as the greatest striker of all time. In that category, Antony pointed to two Brazilian legends. “I like a lot Romario and Ronaldo (Nazario),” said the Real Betis winger.

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