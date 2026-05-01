Cristiano Ronaldo snubbed for Saudi Pro League Player of the Month as Al Nassr’s Jesus wins coaching award

Al Nassr are on track to win the Saudi Pro League title, holding a comfortable lead in the standings over Al Hilal. Cristiano Ronaldo has been key to that run, yet the league still chose not to recognize him for his recent performances. The situation was different for head coach Jorge Jesus.

This Friday, the Saudi Pro League announced through its official social media accounts the awards for the standout players and coaches of April. Argentine midfielder Valentin Vada received the honor.

“With 6 G/A, massively contributing to Damac’s cause, Valentin Vada is the RSL’s Player of the month,” the Saudi Pro League announced. The decision is somewhat surprising considering the club’s performance this season, as they sit in 15th place and are just above the relegation zone.

During that same period, Cristiano Ronaldo also delivered strong performances, contributing four goals in four matches—all wins for Al Nassr that helped them solidify their position at the top of the standings.

Tweet placeholder

Al Nassr receive other awards

Despite Cristiano Ronaldo missing out, other key Al Nassr figures did receive recognition. “With a 100% win record from matchweeks 25-30, Jorge Jesus is the April Manager of the month,” the Saudi Pro League announced.

Advertisement

Advertisement

see also Cristiano Ronaldo reaches 157 header goals as Saudi Pro League title dream nears reality: How many has Lionel Messi scored so far?

In addition, Bento was named Goalkeeper of the Month thanks to his excellent performances in April. He conceded only once across four matches—the 5-2 win over Al Najma. In the other three games, he kept clean sheets and played an important role in the team’s success.

What’s next for Cristiano Ronaldo

May will be a crucial month for Cristiano Ronaldo. Domestically, Al Nassr are close to securing the Saudi Pro League title, holding an eight-point lead over Al Hilal (who have a game in hand) with four matches remaining. In addition, on May 16 they will face Gamba Osaka in the AFC Champions League Two final.

On top of that, Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez will finalize his squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup this month. A preliminary list of 35 to 55 players must be submitted by May 11, and that number must be reduced to 26 by no later than June 1. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to be included in the roster, barring any unexpected setbacks in the coming weeks.

Advertisement