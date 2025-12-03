Trending topics:
Serie A
Christian Pulisic outshines Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, and Harry Kane: Milan star surpasses Europe’s biggest names in surprising attacking stat

martina alcheva

By Martina Alcheva

Christina Pulisic (left), Kylian Mbappe (center), and Lamine Yamal (right)
© Getty ImagesChristina Pulisic (left), Kylian Mbappe (center), and Lamine Yamal (right)

There is a moment every season when the soccer world’s hierarchy suddenly shifts, when a name outside the usual spotlight jumps ahead of Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Erling Haaland, or Harry Kane. This time, it is Christian Pulisic who steps forward — the AC Milan winger forcing his way above Europe’s most ruthless scorers in a major statistical ranking that redefines his season.

As Milan battles through the campaign under a demanding system and Yamal shines for Barcelona, Mbappe dazzles for Real Madrid, Haaland keeps scoring for Manchester City, and Kane leads Bayern Munich, Pulisic has quietly built something different. Not louder, nor flashier — just more effective. And Europe is suddenly taking notice.

Pulisic entered the autumn with momentum slowed by injury, yet when he returned, he returned transformed. His match-winner in the derby against Inter was the first hint; what followed became a pattern. Five goals and two assists in only 422 minutes played in Serie A. More importantly, the manner in which he produced them — sharp drives into the box, clever timing, elite finishing — convinced the Rossoneri that they had a decisive star on their hands, not merely a useful winger.

And the Rossoneri, under Massimiliano Allegri’s structured, conservative system, have given the American something he long lacked: clarity. He now plays almost exclusively on his preferred left side, allowed to cut onto his right foot, enter the penalty box more frequently, and take higher-quality shots.

The stat revealed: How Pulisic surpassed Europe’s elite

According to FBref data, cited via ESPN“Christian Pulisic is currently averaging 1.5 non-penalty goals plus assists per 90 minutes, the highest rate across Europe’s Big Five leagues.” That means he is ahead of superstars like Erling Haaland, Harry Kane, Kylian Mbappe, and Lamine Yamal. And every other attacker who has played at least one-third of his team’s league minutes.

This is not a small sample from a minor competition — it is the highest efficiency rate in all of the world’s top five leagues, the arena where Europe’s giants compete. The stat is astounding not only because of the company he passes, but because of the context: Pulisic has played relatively few minutes due to a hamstring injury. He is maximizing every appearance to an almost historic degree.

Christian Pulisic playing for AC Milan

Christian Pulisic of AC Milan celebrates after scoring a goal.

Why this matters for Milan and USMNT

For Milan, Pulisic has become the decisive presence they once hoped to find in Rafael Leao or Rafael Leao’s attacking partners. For the United States, this is something entirely different. This is Christian Pulisic at 27: sharper, more efficient, more intelligent, and more decisive than ever. He is not merely having a good run — he is shaping one of the most effective attacking seasons any American has ever had.

The stat that put him above Mbappe, Haaland, Kane, and Yamal may eventually fade. But the version of Pulisic that produced it? That version may be here to stay. The U.S. hoped their captain would reach his peak at the perfect moment, and he may have just arrived.

